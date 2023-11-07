Not All Food Intolerances Are the Same. Intoleran's Targeted Enzyme Solutions Can Help

The Dutch Health Brand's Wide Range of Digestive Enzyme Supplements Provides Relief for Numerous Intolerances and Other Digestive Conditions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Intoleran understands that food intolerances are both common and come in a variety of formats. Some, like lactose intolerance, are widespread and particularly common in certain demographics, such as those of East Asian or West African descent. The prevalence of other digestive conditions, such as fructose intolerance, is less well known, though the symptoms remain equally unpleasant.

Whether an individual is dealing with a well-known issue like the inability to break down lactose or a more nuanced concern, like fructose malabsorption, it's important that they find solutions to help them through their digestive health journey. That's where Intoleran comes into the picture.

"We understand how unpleasant a food intolerance can be," explains Harmen Treep. The owner of Intoleran adds that figuring out a diagnosis and discovering daily tools to help with digestion can be challenging. That's why Intoleran has invested in a diverse selection of enzyme products that help with different digestional concerns.

"There are other generic digestive enzyme supplements on the market," Treep says, "but no one offers the selection and purity of Intoleran. We are unique in offering a wide range of products for different intolerances and for most FODMAP foods. Not all food intolerances are the same, and our variety of enzymes offer an adaptable, clean, and effective way to enjoy your food again."

Intoleran's products include enzymes for intolerances, such as lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, sucrose, starch, and even histamines. Each of these contains clean ingredients and no unnecessary additives, making them allergy-safe and hyper-effective. The company also provides full client and professional support from a team of in-house dieticians to ensure everyone finds the product they require to enhance their digestion.

Food intolerances may be common, but they aren't all the same. For Treep and his team at Intoleran, the key to restoring a positive eating experience lies in providing clean, targeted digestive enzyme support that considers the specific needs of each customer that they serve. If they can help consumers meet that criteria, those individuals can truly enjoy their food again.

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, starch, sucrose, and even histamine! Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com.

