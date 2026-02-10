Not Your Average Valentine's Day: Spencer's Top 10 Picks for Every Situation

Think less "Will you be my Valentine?" and more "What sounds fun right now?"

No script, no pressure. Just the essentials. Here are Spencer's top Valentine's Day picks, ready for whatever kind of night you're planning (or not planning):

Oona Joy Rabbit Vibrator

Because joy doesn't have to come in the form of a dinner reservation. Featuring Spencer's exclusive Color ID, this toy gets you to the big O faster by incorporating a unique colored LED light for every vibration mode, so finding your favorite setting is easier than ever. Plus, with warming technology and multiple vibration modes, this sleek, body-safe pick works just as well for solo nights as it does for shared ones.

Love Bites Sensual Enhancement Gummies

Low effort, high impact. These gummies are about leaning into the moment, no pressure, no expectations, just feeling good and seeing where the night goes.

Hot Pink Furry Handcuffs – Pleasure Bound

Cute enough to laugh about, bold enough to actually use. These fuzzy cuffs are beginner-friendly, a little cheeky, and proof that experimenting doesn't have to feel intimidating or overly serious.

Faux Leather Choker with Wrist Restraints Set

For anyone ready to skip subtlety altogether. This all-in-one set brings drama, edge, and just the right amount of chaos, whether it's your first time experimenting or you're already well-versed.

Extreme Personal Questions for Lovers Game

Not every Valentine's moment is physical. Sometimes connections start with a conversation. This game skips small talk and dives straight into honesty, vulnerability, and the kind of questions you don't usually ask out loud.

Sexology Pink Crush Wand Massager

Small, powerful, and not here to play games. With multiple vibration settings and a travel-friendly design, this hot-pink wand is the kind of Valentine's Day upgrade that doesn't require a plus-one.

PSD Bras, Boxers and Boyshorts

Valentine's energy, minus the rules. Mix them, mismatch them, wear one piece or the complete set. PSD staples are built for comfort and confidence, because confidence starts with what you put on, even if no one else sees it.

Happy Chocha and Happy Shlong Arousal Chocolate

Turn foreplay into a treat. Made with chocolate and natural aphrodisiac ingredients, these indulgent bites are designed to boost mood, sensitivity, and libido, whether you're flying solo or sharing the moment.

17 Inch Pink and Red Bow Lava Lamp

Part décor, part mood-setter. This lava lamp adds a playful pop of color and a hypnotic glow that instantly shifts the vibe of any room. Fun, nostalgic, and just the right amount of extra.

Head Rush Spinning & Vibrating Stroker – Arouz'd

Designed for intense stimulation and customizable settings, this pick is all about prioritizing pleasure, no scheduling, no expectations, no compromises.

At the end of the day, Valentine's Day isn't about doing what you're supposed to do. It's about doing what feels right. Spencer's Valentine's picks meet you wherever you're at, whether you're coupled up, casually dating, or fully committed to yourself.

No rules. No pressure. Just options.

