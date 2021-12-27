Not Your Grandma's Bloody Mary: Zing Zang® Helps Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day with a Variation on the Classic

Legend has it the Bloody Mary was invented 100 years ago in Paris but it was an American entrepreneur who would create the taste so many Bloody Mary drinkers enjoy today. Chicago businessman Richard Krohn loved Bloody Marys, so much in fact that he crafted his own signature Bloody Mary mix recipe, which his wife liked to call "Zing Zang" because, she said, the mix combined the perfect amount of "zing" and "zang."

Made from a blend of seven real vegetable juices and bold seasonings, his mix became so popular with his friends and family, he decided to bottle and sell it. From those early days, driving around Chicago in the late 1990s introducing Zing Zang to bars and restaurants, the words "Zing Zang" soon became synonymous with the Bloody Mary, and it wasn't long before Zing Zang topped the list as the #1-selling Bloody Mary mix in the U.S.

For nearly a quarter of a century, Bloody Mary drinkers have been starting the new year with Zing Zang. "It's no coincidence that New Year's Day is National Bloody Mary Day," says E.G. Fishburne, Vice President of Marketing for Zing Zang. "After a traditionally late night of celebrating, a Zing Zang Bloody Mary is the perfect way to kick-start New Year's Day and usher in the new year ahead."

Substitute the Vodka

Though vodka reigns as the favorite spirit base for a Bloody Mary, it's not the only way to prepare this cocktail. For a completely different taste experience, try tequila instead (a Bloody Maria), or gin (Gin Mary, or sometimes called a Red Snapper), or bourbon, or rye, or mezcal, or aquavit, or even a nice smokey Scotch. Throw a shot of beef broth in there and you have yourself a Bloody Bull. Or a beer-based variation on the cocktail is the popular Michelada, marrying Zing Zang and lager beer, poured over ice and lime juice.

Don't Forget the Garnish

From the traditional lemon wedge, celery stalk and olives, to everything from bacon, cherry tomatoes, jalapeños, pickled vegetables, carrot sticks, asparagus, boiled shrimp, lobster tails, fried chicken, and onion rings (the list is endless), of course part of the fun in making and drinking Bloody Marys is the garnish!

On the Go

The holidays are hectic and sometimes it's just more convenient to grab a pre-mixed, ready-to-drink cocktail. For those occasions, Zing Zang has introduced a new bartender-quality Bloody Mary in a can, combining the same award-winning Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix with a six-times distilled American vodka. Each 12-ounce slim can contains 9% alcohol by volume and offers the equivalent of two cocktails in every can.

And for the Non-Bloody Mary Drinkers Among Us

For your New Year's Day guests who may prefer something other than a Bloody Mary, fortunately Zing Zang also offers a range of different mixers for margaritas, piña coladas, daiquiris, and sours. The line of Zing Zang ready-to-drink canned cocktails also includes Margarita and Bourbon Whiskey Sour varieties.

About Zing Zang:

Zing Zang® is the leading and fastest growing non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. The company markets a complete line of premium-quality mixers including the leading Bloody Mary Mix in the U.S. and a naturally crafted line-up of Margarita, Sweet & Sour, Strawberry Margarita-Daiquiri and Piña Colada Mixes, which contain no high fructose corn syrup, no preservatives, and no artificial dyes. Zing Zang's award winning cocktail mixes are available nationwide in over 200,000 retail and on-premise locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.zingzang.com.

SOURCE Zing Zang, LLC