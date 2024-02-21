Not Your Grandma's Pot Pie: New Twists on Classic Recipes to Keep You Cozy All Winter

These New Recipes Promise to Satisfy your Nostalgia

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing like food to transport us back in time to some of our happiest moments. Just flipping through the pages of a dog-eared family cookbook or hand-written recipes in a well-loved binder is like getting in a time machine. As we settle into this cozy season, what better time to rediscover nostalgic favorites – but with a contemporary twist. Chef RJ Harvey, Director of Culinary at Potatoes USA, has rounded up some of his favorite updates to classic comfort foods, along with his advice on how to play with your food, grown-up style.

Try Chicken Tot Pie! Chicken pot pie has long been a homecooked comfort haven. But using tots instead of a traditional crust can create extra flavor and texture elements while adding another vegetable to the mix.

"Cooking is all about making food that's delicious and fun," said Chef RJ. "With nostalgic dishes, familiarity and comfort create this fantastic space to experiment with new flavors or ideas you might not normally try."

Potatoes are America's favorite vegetable, and for good reason. In addition to having the highest potassium among the top 20 most eaten vegetables and 3 grams of plant-based protein, potatoes are also a versatile ingredient that can shine in almost any dish.

"Cooking is a type of play for adults, so it makes sense to revisit the dishes of our childhood," added Chef RJ. "Potatoes are perfect for this, not only because they're a part of so many childhood favorites, but also because they work in just about every type of dish and cuisine you can think of."

Here are some of Chef RJ's favorite updates to classic dishes and with easy-to-follow recipes from every section of your grandma's recipe book!

Retro Recipe Remake

Main Dishes

Chicken Tot Pie: Chicken pot pie has long been a homecooked comfort haven. But using tots instead of a traditional crust can create extra flavor and texture elements while adding another vegetable to the mix. 

Tater Topped Turkey Meatloaf: Craving Mom's meatloaf? Try this version, which offers protein and vegetable elements all in one pan, making prep and clean-up a breeze.

Soups and Stews

Chicken and Gnocchi: Chicken and dumplings is a beloved classic, but using pillowy potato gnocchi creates a lighter version of this staple that's time-saving and doesn't scrimp on taste.

Sides

Olive Oil and Yogurt Whipped Potatoes: Big mashed potato fan? Skip the butter and milk and head straight for these olive oil and yogurt whipped potato, taken up a notch with sunflower seed Dukkah.

Dessert

Chocolate Potato Cake: Nothing's more nostalgic than chocolate cake, and this recipe's secret ingredient – mashed potatoes – makes it incredibly moist. Plus, vegetables in dessert? Talk about having your cake and eating it too!

Adding A New Twist to Your Favorite Childhood Dishes? Let Us Know!

Be sure to visit PotatoGoodness.com to find modern twists on classic, delicious recipes and learn more about the many health benefits of potatoes. Find a new favorite recipe on our site? Let us know on Facebook or Instagram with @potatogoodness.

About Potatoes USA

Potatoes USA is the national marketing and promotion board representing U.S. growers and importers. Potatoes USA, the largest vegetable commodity board, was established in 1971 by potato farmers to promote the benefits of eating potatoes. For more information on Potatoes USA's mission to "Strengthen Demand for Potatoes," visit PotatoesUSA.com.

