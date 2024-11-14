Nota AI® Partners with Alliance Traffic Systems for Strategic Middle East Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI, a leader in hardware-aware AI optimization and on-device AI solutions, has taken a significant step toward establishing its presence in the Middle East by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alliance Traffic Systems (ATS). This strategic partnership aims to bring Nota AI's cutting-edge Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) solutions to the region, aligning with its broader vision of expanding technological impact across the Middle East.

On November 13, Nota AI CEO Myungsu Chae, ATS Chairman Eisa Al Shamlan and CEO Mohammad Al Abbadi attended the MOU signing ceremony.

Alliance Traffic Systems, a key player in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, holds particular influence in the UAE's traffic enforcement infrastructure sector. Since 2008, ATS has managed major traffic projects in Abu Dhabi Emirate, solidifying its role as a leader in providing total traffic management solutions. This extensive track record makes ATS an invaluable partner as Nota AI launches into the Middle Eastern market. Leveraging ATS's established network, Nota AI will initiate a Proof of Concept (PoC) project with Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA), deploying its generative AI and Vision Language Model (VLM)-based ITS solutions. This project will demonstrate Nota AI's on-device AI capabilities, setting the stage for solutions to urban mobility challenges across the Middle East.

The PoC project's core ITS solution integrates Vision Language Model (VLM) and multimodal capabilities to process diverse data sources, enabling precise traffic analysis. Powered by Nota AI's optimized on-device AI technology, this advanced traffic analysis solution can be deployed efficiently across various traffic-related devices, promising substantial improvements in traffic management and bringing meaningful changes to regional conditions in the Middle East.

Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI, remarked, "This PoC project offers a unique opportunity to validate our VLM-based on-device AI solution, delivering real-time traffic analysis in the Middle East. It marks an important milestone in showcasing our global technological and business potential." Mohammad Al Abbadi, CEO of ATS, added, "This MoU aims to leverage Nota AI's on-device AI technology to reduce traffic congestion across the Middle East, offering a cost-effective solution for road management."

Nota AI's steady expansion in the Middle East has included recent participation in high-profile events such as Expand North Star 2024 and the ITS World Congress 2024. With its strategic partnership with ATS, Nota AI has secured a strong entry point into the Middle Eastern market, drawing on ATS's extensive expertise in traffic management and infrastructure. This collaboration allows Nota AI to deliver tailored solutions that address the region's unique transportation needs. Furthermore, through ATS's established networks with key authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Nota AI is well-positioned to extend its reach across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, laying the foundation for sustainable, long-term growth.

SOURCE Nota AI