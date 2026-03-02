Notability Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Strengthening Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Trust

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginger Labs, Inc., the developer behind Notability, the best-selling digital note-taking app, trusted by millions of students, professionals, and creatives worldwide, has announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, an independent validation of the company's rigorous security and operational controls.

The audit, conducted by Johanson Group LLP, evaluated Notability's systems and processes over a defined review period and confirmed they meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.

Unlike a point-in-time assessment, SOC 2 Type II compliance verifies that controls are not only properly designed but also operate effectively over time. This milestone demonstrates Notability's ongoing commitment to protecting customer data, maintaining platform reliability, and meeting the requirements of institutional and enterprise organizations seeking secure, modern tools for note-taking, knowledge sharing, and productivity.

"Trust is fundamental to how our customers use Notability every day, whether they're students capturing lectures, professionals reviewing confidential documents, or teams collaborating on critical work," said Colin Gilboy, Chief Business Officer. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance reinforces our commitment to delivering a secure, reliable platform that organizations can rely on for their most important work."

What This Means for Customers

SOC 2 Type II compliance confirms that Notability maintains strong safeguards designed to:

Protect sensitive data from unauthorized access

Ensure consistent system availability and performance

Support secure collaboration and cloud-based workflows

Align with procurement and vendor-risk requirements for enterprises and institutions

Availability of SOC 2 Report

Organizations interested in reviewing Notability's SOC 2 Type II report may request access by visiting Notability's Trust Center at trust.notability.com . Visitors to the Trust Center will be required to register and accept an NDA.

About Ginger Labs

Ginger Labs is a leading productivity app developer known for its award-winning app, Notability. Launched in 2010 with the first release of iPad, Notability is a powerful and intuitive digital note-taking platform designed to help students and professionals capture ideas, collaborate, and learn. The application has been the most popular productivity software on the App Store since 2013.

Media Contact

Colin Gilboy

Chief Business Officer

[email protected]

https://notability.com/

SOURCE Ginger Labs, Inc.