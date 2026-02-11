Notability Officially Coming to Android, Bringing High-Performance Note-Taking to a New Platform

Android users eager to try the beta version of Notability on Android can sign up for the waitlist today at https://notability.com/android-2026 , to get access in April 2026. This beta version will give early users a first look at how Notability translates its powerful note-taking experience, with ongoing improvements and additional features planned ahead of the public release. Key features include smooth and rich ink with shape and handwriting recognition, audio recording and transcription, document import, as well as full mouse, keyboard, and stylus support. The application will also have support for Android note shortcuts, allowing users to take quick notes directly from their lock screens.

For the application's general release, the Notability team plans to release even more performance optimizations, new AI-powered features through Notability Learn, notes export, support for the Notability Gallery, a phone-optimized version, and more advanced drawing tools.

"We're thrilled to bring Notability to Android," said Marc Provost, Chief Product Officer at Ginger Labs. "From day one, our focus was on speed, responsiveness, and honoring Android design conventions. The result is a handwriting experience that's fluid, incredibly precise, and feels as natural as writing on paper."

About Ginger Labs

Ginger Labs is a leading productivity app developer known for its best-selling app, Notability. Launched in 2010 with the first release of iPad, Notability provides students and working professionals with innovative digital note-taking, productivity, and study features. The application has been the most popular productivity software on the App Store since 2013.

Media Contact

Marc Provost

Chief Product Officer

[email protected]

https://notability.com/

SOURCE Ginger Labs, Inc.