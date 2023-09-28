Notation Labs, Inc. Completes $2.5 Million Financing Round

Notation Labs, Inc.

28 Sep, 2023, 14:51 ET

Notation Labs completes funding to support initial production of the QWEL device designed to avoid costly damage caused by water leaks and conserve water.

PHOENIX and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notation Labs, Inc., a technology company focused on the development and distribution of automated leak detection and prevention, is pleased to announce that it has obtained funding for the production of a suite of products, which are designed to work with the QWEL consumer app.

Management believes the combination of an intuitive user interface and leak prevention device, utilizing proprietary cloud-based analytics software, will bring tremendous value to the residential and commercial real estate markets as well as insurance providers.

About Notation Labs, Inc.:

Notation Labs, Inc. is a technology-driven company built around next-generation home automation and water efficiency devices. The Company's primary products are expected to help conserve water and assist homeowners in supporting environmental sustainability. The Company markets its products through its website www.qwel.io to customers, including plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers throughout the United States. Notation Labs, Inc. began operations in 2020 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statement: The statements in this press release regarding any implied or perceived benefits from the release by Notation Labs, Inc. are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks of the key strategic sales and distribution partners ability to sell our product, and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, and the ability to manage and continue growth.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions, and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

SOURCE Notation Labs, Inc.

