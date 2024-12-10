Notation Labs Secures $2 Million Credit Facility to Accelerate Production of Qwel™, a Cutting-Edge Lead Detection and Prevention System

Funding fuels production ramp-up at U.S.-based facility, bringing advanced lead detection and smart home technology to market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Notation Labs Inc. announced today the successful completion of a $2 million credit facility to scale up production of its innovative Qwel™ smart home device. This funding provides the company with the financial flexibility and liquidity needed to expand manufacturing capacity and meet increasing customer demand as it prepares for market launch.

The company has already initiated component procurement and manufacturing, including the order of 20,000 circuit boards from U.S.-based suppliers. Final assembly of the initial Qwel units will take place at the company's facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

What Is Qwel™?

Qwel™ is a cutting-edge leak detection and prevention system designed to safeguard homes with advanced AI and machine learning technology. Its highly accurate sensors monitor critical factors like water pressure, temperature, flow rate and humidity to provide comprehensive protection.

For more information about Qwel™ or to stay updated on its release, visit https://www.qwel.io/ .

About Notation Labs, Inc.:

Notation Labs designs, engineers, and manufactures innovative smart water solutions to deliver high-quality products that empower homeowners. With a suite of advanced technologies, the company helps educate consumers on water conservation and equips them to make sustainable choices in their everyday lives.

Driven by a mission to protect water resources for future generations, Notation Labs is at the forefront of water conservation efforts, leveraging breakthroughs in AI, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The company is committed to making cutting-edge, water-saving devices that are not only highly effective but also affordable and accessible to households worldwide.

By combining engineering excellence with a focus on sustainability, Notation Labs is redefining how consumers manage and conserve water.

