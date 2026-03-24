Notation Labs Secures Two U.S. Patents Powering the Next Generation of LeakSecure® Smart Water Protection

New patents enhance LeakSecure's ability to detect water issues, protect homes, and deliver real-time insights to homeowners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Notation Labs Inc., the innovator behind the LeakSecure® smart home water protection system, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued two new patents that strengthen the technology behind its flagship LeakSecure® platform. Issued on March 24, 2026, the patents cover advancements in real-time water quality monitoring and precision flow measurement – key capabilities that help homeowners prevent damage, reduce risk, and better understand their water systems.

LeakSecure® smart home water protection system with companion mobile app, powered by newly patented technologies for continuous water quality monitoring and precision flow measurement.

These newly issued patents directly support the continued evolution of LeakSecure®, a whole-home system designed to detect leaks, monitor water usage, and automatically protect one of a homeowner's most valuable assets.

The patents include:

U.S. Patent No. 12,584,876 – Continuous Whole-Home Water Quality Analyzer

This technology enables LeakSecure® to continuously monitor water quality throughout the home in real time. Homeowners can gain visibility into potential contaminants, track changes over time, and receive actionable alerts, without interrupting daily water use.

U.S. Patent No. 12,584,774 – Non-Obstructive High-Sensitivity Flowmeter

This innovation powers LeakSecure's ability to detect even subtle changes in water flow with exceptional accuracy. Its non-obstructive design avoids pressure loss and reduces maintenance, while allowing the system to identify leaks and irregularities earlier than traditional solutions.

Together, these technologies enhance LeakSecure's ability to move beyond simple leak detection, giving homeowners a smarter, more proactive way to monitor and protect their homes.

"These patents are a direct reflection of our focus on building technology that works quietly in the background to protect what matters most," said Jeff Stebbins, Vice President of Operations at Notation Labs. "With LeakSecure®, we're giving homeowners real-time visibility and control over their water systems in a way that's simple, reliable, and truly preventative. This is about helping people avoid costly damage before it ever happens."

Water damage remains one of the leading causes of homeowner insurance claims and LeakSecure® is designed to shift the approach from reactive repairs to proactive protection. By combining advanced monitoring, intelligent alerts, and automated control, LeakSecure® empowers homeowners with peace of mind, whether they are home or away.

The addition of these patents further solidifies Notation Labs' position as a leader in smart water technology and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative, easy-to-use solutions for modern homes.

About Notation Labs Inc.

Notation Labs Inc. is a leader in smart home water technology, dedicated to helping homeowners protect their properties through intelligent monitoring, automation, and data-driven insights. Its flagship product, LeakSecure®, is a whole-home water protection system designed to detect leaks, monitor water usage, and prevent costly damage through proactive intervention.

SOURCE Notation Labs, Inc.