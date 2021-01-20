Note to New President: Mass Amnesty and Gutting Immigration Enforcement Will Deepen, Not Unify National Divide, Says FAIR

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Joe Biden was sworn in as the nation's 46th president, assuming the leadership of a nation that is engulfed in turmoil and suffering devastating job losses due to the pandemic. The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) cautions Mr. Biden that an immediate rush to enact a mass amnesty, reduce interior and perimeter enforcement, and increase the number of foreign guest workers, will simply create more competition for scarce jobs and be antithetical to the goal of unifying our nation.

Most Americans, across party, ideological, and demographic lines believe we need to secure our borders, protect the integrity of our humanitarian policies, and ensure that American workers are not undermined by mass immigration, especially during a time of crisis. A 2020 USA Today/IPSOS poll found that nearly 80 percent of the American public—across all party, ideological, and demographic lines—support curtailing immigration and guest worker admissions.

"We hope fervently that when it comes to dealing with immigration, the new administration will seek to find common sense policies that not only serve to enhance the economic recovery from COVID, but provide lasting security and prosperity for the county. President Biden must protect American jobs and not capitulate to special interests pushing radical polices that put American last," said Dan Stein, president of FAIR.

President Biden will bring his own tone and own style to dealing with this important national issue. But what should not change is that our immigration policies protect the vital security and economic interests of the American people.

"President Biden has said on many occasions that he stands ready to listen to all perspectives on important policy issues. As a long-time advocate for the public interest in immigration policy, FAIR looks forward to engaging with the Biden administration in an effort to shape policies which secure our borders, protect our jobs, and most importantly serve America's broad national needs," concluded Stein.

