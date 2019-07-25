Noted Insurance Lawyer Damian J. Arguello to Receive 2019 Monte Pascoe Civic Leadership Award

DENVER, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30, 2019, prominent insurance lawyer, Damian J. Arguello, will receive the 2019 Monte Pascoe Civic Leadership Award during the State of the City annual luncheon.

Damian J. Arguello, Principal, Colorado Insurance Law Center

The award honors the legacy of Denver lawyer, Monte Pascoe, who received the first award posthumously. Pascoe is remembered for civic engagement, leadership, personal convictions, and courage. Among other achievements, he helped fight the legal battle to desegregate Denver Public Schools. Since 2007, the Denver Mayor has presented the award annually to a community member who exemplifies Pascoe's civic leadership qualities.

Arguello is a Denver area native and a first-generation college graduate. In 2017, he founded Colorado Insurance Law Center, a private law firm that helps insurance consumers, offers insurance education, and provides insurance expert witness services. Arguello is also an adjunct professor of Insurance Law at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

Arguello focuses his community service efforts on helping disadvantaged youth of color pursue their own opportunities to achieve and give back. Arguello currently serves on the board of the Denver Urban Debate League, the board of the Colorado Hispanic Bar Association Foundation, and as a mentor in the Law School Yes We Can program.

Arguello said, "I am humbled to be given this award, particularly given the contributions of Mr. Pascoe and prior award winners. In these divisive times, I find it helpful to recall our common humanity and work toward equality of opportunity and justice."

ABOUT DAMIAN J. ARGUELLO: Damian J. Arguello is a leading Colorado insurance lawyer with over 25 years of multi-faceted insurance industry experience. Arguello is a former partner at venerable Colorado law firm Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP and a past president of the Colorado Hispanic Bar Association. His legal acumen has been recognized by Super Lawyers, U.S. News Best Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America, Martindale Hubbard, Law Week Colorado, and AVVO. Arguello holds a JD from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and a BSBA from the University of Denver Daniels College of Business. Arguello is a frequent lecturer and author on insurance law.

