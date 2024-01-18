NOTHING BUNDT CAKES DEBUTS FIRST NEW GLUTEN-FREE FLAVOR SINCE 2018

Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry available beginning Jan. 22 for limited time only

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing Bundt Cakes®, the nation's largest specialty cake company, is offering a sweet start to 2024 with the brand's first new gluten-free pop-up Bundtlet flavor: Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry*. The personal-sized Bundt Cake flavor will be available nationwide Jan. 22 through Feb. 4 online and in-bakery while supplies last.

Nothing Bundt Cakes' Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry Bundtlet

Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry features a zesty and refreshing lemon raspberry cake, hand-swirled with raspberry puree and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes' signature cream cheese frosting. Available for a limited time, it's the brand's second gluten-free flavor, joining Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie. Introduced in 2018, Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie is offered year-round and has received tremendous positive feedback from guests.

"Having family members who are gluten-free, I've been on a mission since joining the company to expand our offerings for guests with dietary restrictions," said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Dolf Berle. "Flavor innovation continues to be at the forefront of our culinary goals in the new year and beyond, and we have additional gluten-free offerings in the works. This pop-up flavor is just one of the ways we're bringing more joy to every possible guest."

Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry is available only in Bundtlet size. This exclusive flavor marks the brand's first pop-up flavor of 2024, following the launch of three limited-edition sweet treats in 2023.

"Lemon Raspberry has consistently been a top Featured Flavor for the brand, inspiring us to diversify our gluten-free offerings with this citrus fruit flavor profile and giving guests a taste of summer during these cold winter months," said Claire Jessen, vice president of culinary at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "All our guests can enjoy our latest pop-up flavor whether they eat gluten or not – it's that satisfying and delicious."

To find the nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes Bakery and order online for pickup or delivery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

*Nothing Bundt Cakes' Gluten-Free Lemon Raspberry Bundt Cakes are made with gluten-free ingredients. However, the products are baked with equipment that also processes gluten-containing products. While we take many precautions during the baking process, gluten-free products may still contain traces of gluten.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with more than 540 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Bakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, miniature Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Recently named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame. For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

Media Contact:

Danielle Bramley

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Nothing Bundt Cakes