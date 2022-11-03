NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Nov 03, 2022, 05:36 ET
JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Sasol's annual general meeting (AGM) will be held electronically via Sasol's electronic meeting platform and at Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Sandton, Johannesburg, Gauteng at 09:00 on Friday, 2 December 2022, to transact the business stated in the notice of AGM. The information pertaining to the AGM is as follows:
|
Issuer name
|
Sasol Limited
|
Type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
ISIN number
|
ZAE000006896
|
JSE code
|
SOL
|
ISIN number
|
ZAE000151817
|
JSE code
|
SOLBE1
|
Meeting type
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Meeting venue
|
Electronic communication and at Sasol Place,
50 Katherine Street, Sandton, Johannesburg,
Gauteng
|
Record date – to determine which shareholders
are entitled to receive the Notice of meeting
|
Friday, 21 October 2022
|
Publication/ posting date
|
Thursday, 3 November 2022
|
Last day to trade – Last day to trade to determine
eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and
vote at the Meeting
|
Tuesday, 22 November 2022
|
Record date- Record date to determine eligible
shareholders that may attend, speak and
vote at the Meeting
|
Friday, 25 November 2022
|
Meeting deadline date (for administrative
purposes, forms of proxy for the meeting to be
lodged)
|
Forms of Proxy must be submitted as soon
as possible, preferably no later than 09:00 on
Thursday, 1 December 2022, or may be
handed in before the relevant resolution on
which the proxy is to vote
|
Meeting date
|
09:00 on Friday, 2 December 2022
|
Publication of results
|
Monday, 5 December 2022
|
Website link
For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]
