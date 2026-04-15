Notice of Data Breach

MIAMI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Imaging Diagnostic Centers LLC ("Vital Imaging" or "we") was a victim of cybercrime, and while we have no indication that any information has been subject to actual or attempted misuse, this notice serves to provide information regarding the incident, our response, and steps we have taken to improve our security posture.

What Happened? On February 13, 2025, Vital Imaging became aware of unauthorized activity on our network. In response, Vital Imaging partnered with an outside IT security firm to investigate the incident. We later determined that certain files were removed from our network without our authorization. Vital Imaging commenced a detailed and time-consuming review of the data involved, to understand whether those files contained personal information, and if so, to whom the information belonged. We concluded our review, analysis of the data, and identification of last known address information on February 19, 2026.

What Information Was Involved? Upon identifying the unauthorized activity, we partnered with specialists to confirm our network was secure and investigate whether any data was removed. The information involved varied from person to person; however, the information included medical information, such as demographic information (e.g., contact information, date of birth), insurance information, diagnostic results, Social Security number, driver's license number, passport number, government identification number, or state identification number.

What Is Vital Imaging Doing? Vital Imaging is providing notice to individuals, via mail. We stress that we have received no reports of any fraud or misuse of information at any time since the incident occurred. Additionally, we continue to assess our existing security safeguards and policies for ways to remain resilient against evolving threats.

Individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved will have an opportunity to enroll in credit monitoring services. A professional team will be made available to provide support services and address inquiries concerning the incident. These services will be provided by Kroll, specializing in fraud assistance and remediation services. For assistance, you may contact our professional call center at (844) 403-4506, Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Central Time.

What Can You Do Now? We reiterate that we have no reports of identity fraud or fraudulent activity stemming from this incident. However, it is good practice to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, from any source, by reviewing credit reports, account statements, and explanations of benefits (EOBs) for suspicious activity and to detect errors.

For More Information. Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact our professional assistance line with Kroll call center at (844) 403-4506, Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Central Time, excluding major U.S. holidays.

SOURCE Kennedys CMK LLP