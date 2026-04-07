Notice of Data Security Incident

TOMS RIVER, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, LLC

Shore Gardens Rehabilitation & Nursing Center takes the privacy and security of personal information seriously. As part of that commitment, we are writing about a data security incident that involved some of our residents' protected health information or "PHI". Specifically, on December 15, 2025, we became aware of suspicious activity within our computer network. Upon discovery, we launched an investigation and took immediate steps to mitigate the issue. We also notified federal law enforcement and retained independent cybersecurity specialists to investigate. We determined that our network suffered an unauthorized access between December 10 and December 15, 2025, which may have resulted in the access and acquisition of some PHI, namely, names, dates of birth and social security number of our residents. Residents whose PHI was involved have been notified. Shore Gardens also has affected substitute notice.

We have notified federal law enforcement and appropriate authorities, including the New Jersey CCIC and the Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights. We also implemented additional safeguards to further enhance the security of our services.

Lauren Stinger, Associate

[email protected]

267.479.6786

SOURCE Kennedys CMK LLP