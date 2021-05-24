Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving All Persons or Entities who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Array Biopharma, Inc. Common Stock

SEATTLE, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLORADO

Civil Action No. 17-cv-02789-KLM (Consolidated with Civil Action No. 17-cv-02848-STV)

PETER VOULGARIS,

WENDELL ROSE, and

ROBERT NAUMAN,

Plaintiffs,

v.

ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC.,

RON SQUARER,

VICTOR SANDOR, and

JASON HADDOCK,

Defendants.

This notice is for all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Array Biopharma, Inc. Common Stock between June 30, 2016 and March 17, 2017, inclusive (the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, a hearing will be held on October 29, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., before the Honorable Kristen L. Mix, United States District Judge, at the Courthouse for the United States District Court, District of Colorado, Courtroom A401, Alfred A. Arraj United States Courthouse, 901 19th St, Denver, CO 80294, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlement of the above-captioned action (the "Action") for $8,500,000 in cash (the "Settlement") should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) whether the Class should be certified for purposes of the settlement and whether Plaintiffs and Lead Counsel should be certified as class representatives and class counsel for the purposes of the settlement; (3) whether, thereafter, the Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Settlement Agreement dated as of April 28, 2021 ("Agreement"); (4) whether the Plan of Allocation of settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (5) whether the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred in connection with the Action should be approved.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Array Biopharma Inc. ("Array") common stock from June 30, 2016 through March 17, 2017, inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Action and the settlement thereof. If you have not received the detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the "Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim Form, you may obtain copies of them free of charge by contacting the Settlement Administrator, by writing to Array Biopharma Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91406, Seattle, WA 98111, or by downloading this information at: www.ArrayBiopharmaSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a Class Member and wish to share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than August 17, 2021 establishing that you are entitled to recovery. As further described in the Notice, you will be bound by any Judgment entered in the Action, regardless of whether you submit a Claim Form, unless you exclude yourself from the Class, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, no later than October 4, 2021.

Any objections to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation or attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed and served, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, no later than October 4, 2021 at the following address:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

District of Colorado

Alfred A. Arraj US Courthouse

901 19TH Street, Room A105

Denver, CO 80294

INQUIRIES SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, THE DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL.

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact the Settlement Administrator at Array Biopharma Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91406, Seattle, WA 98111.

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

DISTRICT OF COLORADO

