JND Achieves Relativity Platinum Provider Partner Status

Trusted at enterprise scale, JND joins newly introduced Relativity Platinum Provider Partner tier

SEATTLE, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JND eDiscovery, a division of JND Legal Administration, today announced its designation as a Relativity Platinum Provider Partner. This achievement highlights JND's commitment to driving transformative customer outcomes by providing access to Relativity's cloud and generative AI solutions alongside tailored services, from onboarding and data migration to project management and customized end-user playbooks.

"Achieving Platinum Provider Partner status is a proud moment for our team. It reflects years of deep commitment to the Relativity platform and, most importantly, to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients," said Scott Lombard, EVP, JND eDiscovery.

"This designation is a testament to the talent and dedication of our eDiscovery team. The Platinum Partner recognition reinforces our position at the forefront of legal technology and strengthens our ability to serve clients navigating increasingly complex data challenges," said Jennifer Keough, CEO and Co-Founder, JND Legal Administration.

The new Platinum Provider Partner designation recognizes a select group of providers who have demonstrated sustained expertise and investment in Relativity's platform and AI capabilities, along with consistent performance and a strong commitment to customer success. These partners serve as trusted advisors on complex, high-stakes matters for their clients, bringing deep experience across RelativityOne to deliver scalable, defensible solutions for demanding data and review challenges.

JND eDiscovery has offered RelativityOne exclusively since its launch in 2017, a singular focus that has produced deep platform expertise across consulting, analytics, AI, and managed review. JND participated directly in the development and testing of Relativity's GenAI document review tool, aiR for Review, and was the first partner to receive access to the tool. Drawing on that early involvement, the team has developed premier workflows for prompt development, validation, sampling, and quality control that have been applied to live matters for law firm, corporate, and government clients. Three members of JND's team have been named AI Visionaries by Relativity, and JND received the Relativity Innovation Award in the Artificial Intelligence category in 2024.

About JND eDiscovery

JND eDiscovery, a RelativityOne software reseller and a division of JND Legal Administration, a Sedgwick company, is the nation's foremost legal services and settlement administration solutions provider. JND's fully-featured RelativityOne instance and professional services team support a broad network of plaintiff and defendant law firms, corporate legal departments and government agency clients in future-proofing their eDiscovery systems. For more information, visit https://www.jndla.com/ediscovery.

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SOURCE JND Legal Administration