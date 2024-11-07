Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving All Persons and Entities who Purchased Aurora Cannabis Inc. Common Stock Between October 23, 2018 and February 28, 2020, Inclusive

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

In re AURORA CANNABIS INC.

SECURITIES LITIGATION ________________________ This Document Relates To: ALL ACTIONS. ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) No. 2:19-cv-20588-BRM-JBC CLASS ACTION SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED AURORA CANNABIS INC. ("AURORA") COMMON STOCK ON THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE BETWEEN OCTOBER 23, 2018 AND FEBRUARY 28, 2020, INCLUSIVE ("SETTLEMENT CLASS" OR "SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBERS")

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on January 28, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable James B. Clark, III at the United States District Court, District of New Jersey, Frank R. Lautenberg Post Office & U.S. Courthouse, 2 Federal Square, Newark, New Jersey 07102, to determine whether: (1) the proposed settlement (the "Settlement") of the above-captioned Litigation as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement ("Stipulation")[1] for $8.05 million in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Litigation with prejudice; (3) to award Lead Plaintiffs' Counsel attorneys' fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice"), which is discussed below) and, if so, in what amounts; (4) to reimburse Lead Plaintiffs for their time and expenses in connection with their representation of the Settlement Class and, if so, in what amounts; and (5) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate.

There exists the possibility that the Court may decide to conduct the Settlement Hearing by video or telephonic conference, or otherwise allow Settlement Class Members to appear at the hearing by telephone or videoconference, without further written notice to the Settlement Class. In order to determine whether the date and time of the Settlement Hearing have changed, or whether Settlement Class Members must or may participate by telephone or video, it is important that you monitor the Court's docket and the website, www.AuroraCannabisSecuritiesLitigation.com, before making any plans to attend the Settlement Hearing. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or telephonic appearances at the hearing, will also be posted to that website. Also, if the Court requires or allows Settlement Class Members to participate in the Settlement Hearing by telephone or videoconference, the access information will be posted to the website, www.AuroraCannabisSecuritiesLitigation.com.

IF YOU PURCHASED AURORA COMMON STOCK ON THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE BETWEEN OCTOBER 23, 2018 AND FEBRUARY 28, 2020, INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS ARE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION.

To share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim") by mail (postmarked no later than February 27, 2025) or electronically via the website (no later than February 27, 2025). Failure to submit your Proof of Claim by February 27, 2025, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude you from receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Litigation. If you purchased Aurora common stock on the New York Stock Exchange between October 23, 2018 and February 28, 2020, inclusive, and do not request exclusion from the Settlement Class, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and releases entered in the Litigation, including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.

The Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), the Proof of Claim, the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definition for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice), and other important documents, may be accessed online at www.AuroraCannabisSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by writing to or calling:

Aurora Cannabis Securities Settlement

Claims Administrator

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91320

Seattle, WA 98111

Telephone: 1-877-495-6308

Inquiries should NOT be directed to Aurora, Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or for a Proof of Claim, may be made to Lead Counsel:

ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP

Ellen Gusikoff Stewart

655 West Broadway, Suite 1900

San Diego, CA 92101

Telephone: 1-800-449-4900

[email protected]

- or -

HAGENS BERMAN SOBOL SHAPIRO LLP

Lucas Gilmore

715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300

Berkeley, CA 94710

Telephone: 1-510-725-3000

[email protected]

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is postmarked by January 6, 2025, in the manner and form explained in the notice. All Settlement Class Members will be bound by the Settlement even if they do not submit a timely proof of claim.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, you have the right to object to the Settlement, the plan of allocation, the request by Lead Plaintiffs' Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees not to exceed 25% of the $8.05 million settlement amount, litigation expenses not to exceed $150,000, plus interest on both amounts, or awards to lead plaintiffs pursuant to 15 U.S.C. §78u-4(a)(4). Any objections must be filed with the court and sent to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel by January 6, 2025, in the manner and form explained in the notice.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

1 The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at www.AuroraCannabisSecuritiesLitigation.com.

