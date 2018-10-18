Notice of Separate Class Meeting of The Holders of Sasol Bee Ordinary Shares ("SOLBE1 Shareholders"), Notice of Annual General Meeting and Salient Dates

JOHANNESBURG, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Separate Class Meeting

Notice is hereby given that a Separate Class Meeting of SOLBE1 Shareholders will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre, 161 Maude Street, Sandton, Johannesburg on Friday, 16 November 2018 at 09:00 to transact the business as stated in the Notice of Separate Class Meeting which was posted to shareholders on, and available on the company's website [https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/annual-general-meeting] from, 18 October 2018.

Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the thirty-ninth Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Sasol will be held at 09:15 or directly after the Separate Class Meeting of SOLBE1 Shareholders which has been convened for Friday, 16 November 2018 at 09:00, whichever is the later, at the Sandton Convention Centre, 161 Maude Street, Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa to transact the business as stated in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which was posted to shareholders on, and available on the company's website [https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/annual-general-meeting] from, 18 October 2018.

Salient dates

The record date by when persons must be recorded as shareholders in the securities register of the Company in order to be entitled to receive the notices of Separate Class Meeting and Annual General Meeting, was Friday, 12 October 2018. The record date in order to be recorded in the securities register as a shareholder to be able to attend, participate in and vote at the Separate Class Meeting and Annual General Meeting, is Friday, 9 November 2018. The last date to trade in order to be able to be recorded in the securities register as a shareholder on the aforementioned record date is Tuesday, 6 November 2018.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Moveshen Moodley, Chief Investor Relations Officer

Telephone: +27(0)10-344-8052

Alex Anderson, Head of Group Media Relations

Direct telephone: +27(0)10-344-6509; Mobile: +27(0)71-600-9605; alex.anderson@sasol.com

