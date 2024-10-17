NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SASOL LIMITED

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Sasol's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held electronically via Sasol's electronic meeting platform at 09:00 on Friday, 15 November 2024, to transact the business stated in the notice of AGM.  The information pertaining to the AGM is as follows:

Issuer name

Sasol Limited

Type of instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN number

ZAE000006896

JSE code

SOL

ISIN number

ZAE000151817

JSE code

SOLBE1

Meeting type

Annual General Meeting

Meeting venue

Electronic communication

Record date – to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the Notice of meeting

Friday, 4 October 2024

Publication/ posting date

Thursday, 17 October 2024

Last day to trade – Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the Meeting

Tuesday, 5 November 2024

Record date- Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the Meeting

Friday, 8 November 2024

Meeting deadline date (for administrative purposes, forms of proxy for the meeting to be lodged)

Forms of Proxy must be submitted as soon as possible, preferably between Monday, 11 November 2024 until Thursday, 14 November 2024

 

* Note that Forms of Proxy may be submitted to the Transfer Secretaries anytime

before exercising voting rights at the AGM

Meeting date

09:00 on Friday, 15 November 2024

Publication of results

Monday, 18 November 2024

Website link

www.sasol.com

Sasol's strategic imperative relating to its climate approach remains as approved in 2021.  Sasol continues to optimise its emission reduction pathways.  Sasol remains committed to a sustainable transition and work continues to refine our strategic direction, which includes the greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction roadmaps. 

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]

Sasol Limited

