NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SASOL LIMITED
News provided bySasol Limited
Oct 17, 2024, 08:57 ET
JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Sasol's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held electronically via Sasol's electronic meeting platform at 09:00 on Friday, 15 November 2024, to transact the business stated in the notice of AGM. The information pertaining to the AGM is as follows:
|
Issuer name
|
Sasol Limited
|
Type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
ISIN number
|
ZAE000006896
|
JSE code
|
SOL
|
ISIN number
|
ZAE000151817
|
JSE code
|
SOLBE1
|
Meeting type
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Meeting venue
|
Electronic communication
|
Record date – to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the Notice of meeting
|
Friday, 4 October 2024
|
Publication/ posting date
|
Thursday, 17 October 2024
|
Last day to trade – Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the Meeting
|
Tuesday, 5 November 2024
|
Record date- Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the Meeting
|
Friday, 8 November 2024
|
Meeting deadline date (for administrative purposes, forms of proxy for the meeting to be lodged)
|
Forms of Proxy must be submitted as soon as possible, preferably between Monday, 11 November 2024 until Thursday, 14 November 2024
* Note that Forms of Proxy may be submitted to the Transfer Secretaries anytime
before exercising voting rights at the AGM
|
Meeting date
|
09:00 on Friday, 15 November 2024
|
Publication of results
|
Monday, 18 November 2024
|
Website link
Sasol's strategic imperative relating to its climate approach remains as approved in 2021. Sasol continues to optimise its emission reduction pathways. Sasol remains committed to a sustainable transition and work continues to refine our strategic direction, which includes the greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction roadmaps.
For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]
SOURCE Sasol Limited
