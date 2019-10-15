Notice Regarding TOTO's Investment in Good2Go, Inc.

Collaboration with Startup Companies TOTO marked the 100 th anniversary of its establishment in 2017. To continue to provide customers with a sense of security and trust over the next 100 years, the company will respond to diversifying market demands and spare no effort to gather information with respect to leading-edge technologies and business models, among other matters, from around the world, while also working proactively to collaborate with companies that offer new business ideas.

TOTO will continue to facilitate initiatives for open innovation and the creation of customer value in a sustainable manner going forward, and thereby increase the number of TOTO fans globally.

Good2Go

Good2Go is a San Francisco-based startup company established in 2014. With the goal of using technology to enable people to have access to a modern and convenient restroom, the company offers a digital platform in which individuals can locate and access hi-tech, safe and clean restrooms through its network of retail partners and mobile units.

The number of public restrooms is insufficient in the United States. In addition, those that do exist may not offer people sanitary or safe conditions. To address this need, Good2Go has launched a network of restrooms and is establishing and popularizing a secure access system through which people can find and access reliable, secure and convenient restrooms all through its mobile application. The number of inquiries from large supermarkets, restaurants, coffee shops, gas stations, convenience marts and local governments in the United States is increasing. The company is also launching a hi-tech mobile restroom, aimed at developing a service that enables people to locate and access modern restrooms at venues and outdoor events all through its mobile application.

Company name: Good2Go, Inc.

Representative: Fran Heller

Location: San Francisco, CA

Establishment: 2014

Outline of business: New mobile app for restroom access

Website: https://www.good2go.global/index.html

