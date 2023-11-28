Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish BidCo Oy and Crayfish TopCo SARL

News provided by

Caverion

28 Nov, 2023, 03:20 ET

HELSINKI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 27 November 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish BidCo", a company ultimately owned by Crayfish TopCo SARL based in Luxembourg) has exceeded the threshold of 90 percent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 27 November 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy in Caverion increased to 129,361,829 shares, corresponding to 93.12 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The indirect holding of Crayfish TopCo SARL in Caverion increased to 129,361,829 shares, corresponding to 93.12  percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights 

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments 

Total of both in % 

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

93.12 %

93.12 %

138,920,092

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

66.91 %

66.91 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

Number of shares
and voting rights 

% of shares and voting rights

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000062781

129,361,829 (Crayfish BidCo Oy)

129,361,829 (Crayfish TopCo SARL)

93.12% (Crayfish BidCo Oy)

93.12% (Crayfish TopCo SARL)

SUBTOTAL A

129,361,829

93.12 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of
financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of
shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL B

N/A

N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both

Crayfish TopCo SARL

0.00

0.00

0.00

Crayfish MidCo SARL

0.00

0.00

0.00

Triton V LuxCo 89 SARL

0.00

0.00

0.00

Crayfish HoldCo Oy

0.00

0.00

0.00

Crayfish BidCo Oy

93.12

0.00

93.12

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com 

For additional information, please contact: 

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 562 6552, [email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Decisions of Caverion Corporation's Extraordinary General Meeting and Constitutive Meeting of the Board of Directors

Decisions of Caverion Corporation's Extraordinary General Meeting and constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors Caverion Corporation's...

Caverion to implement three power line projects for Fingrid - will safeguard electricity transmission and security of supply in the Helsinki region

Fingrid Oyj has chosen Caverion to implement three power line projects in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The total value of the projects is EUR 8.5...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.