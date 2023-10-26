Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Fennogens Investments S.A.

News provided by

Caverion

26 Oct, 2023, 03:36 ET

HELSINKI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 25 October 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Fennogens Investments S.A. has decreased below the threshold of 5 percent. According to the announcement, the holding decreased below the threshold on 24 October 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Fennogens Investments S.A. in Caverion will decrease to 0 shares, corresponding to 0.00 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The announced decrease in shareholding is based on share disposals, which upon completion result in the direct holding of Fennogens Investments S.A. to decrease below the 5 percent threshold in the manner provided for in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the SMA, and such share disposals are expected to be completed on or about 31 October 2023. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights 

% of shares and
voting rights through
financial instruments 

Total of both in % 

Total number of  shares
and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
was crossed or reached

0.00 %

0.00

0.00 %

138,920,092

Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

10.2 %

10.2 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

                                   

Number of shares
and voting rights 

% of shares and voting rights

Direct 
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct 
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect 
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000062781

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

SUBTOTAL A

0.00

0.00

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of  financial
instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion
Period

Physical or cash
settlement

Number of shares
and voting rights

                                  

% of shares and
voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL B

N/A

N/A

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com  

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact: 

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 562 6552, [email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion

Also from this source

Notification according to Chapter 9,Section10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares:Antti Herlin, Security Trading and Hisra Consulting and Finance Oy

Caverion Corporation has on 25 October 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to...

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Caverion Corporation has on 25 October 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Shareholder Activism

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.