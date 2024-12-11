Nourishing Stays: Wellness Pet and Best Friends Pet Care Partner to Provide Top-Quality Nutrition for Furry Friend Guests

As families prepare for winter holiday travel, Wellness Pet will offer scientifically proven, premium food and treat options for pet guests at locations nationwide to ensure a healthier and happier stay.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, a leader in pet nutrition for over 25 years, has partnered with Best Friends Pet Care to supply dog and cat food and treats for furry friends staying at 60 locations across the country, from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to Carmichael, California. As Wellness Pet continues to deliver premium nutrition for our beloved pets, this partnership ushers in an exciting new chapter just in time for families who may be traveling this holiday season. Best Friends Pet Care remains steadfast in their commitment to providing precisely portioned, high-quality nutrition for pets at their care centers all year round, ensuring everyone's wellbeing is prioritized when pet parents are away.

Dogs and cats will enjoy select Wellness® Complete Health® dry and wet recipes, plus treats from Wellness® WHIMZEES® and Wellness® Old Mother Hubbard®. Wellness Pet products will also be available for purchase at select locations.

"We understand that pet parents want the best nutrition options for their furry friends, whether they are at home or traveling somewhere new," said Wellness Pet CEO Reed Howlett. "Partnering with Best Friends Pet Care allows us to bring premium food and treat options to more cats and dogs across the country and support their overall wellbeing during their stay. We're eager to continue our work with Best Friends Pet Care as we provide pets with nutrition options they deserve."

"At Best Friends Pet Care, we are always committed to providing the best care and nutrition for the pets we serve. That's why we are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Wellness Pet," said Best Friends Pet Care CEO Jared Pinsker. "With their shared dedication to quality and pet health, this collaboration allows us to offer Wellness' high-quality, natural pet food across all our locations. Together, we're elevating the pet care experience, ensuring that every pet has access to nutritious meals that support their wellbeing and happiness."

Pets who require a special diet and/or more specific dietary needs are able to bring their own food, if preferred. For more information on this partnership, visit http://www.bestfriendspetcare.com/wellness-pet. To learn more about the Wellness Pet products or find an authorized retailer, go to https://www.wellnesspetfood.com/.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural1 nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food and treat recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on TikTok, Instagram and X: @wellnesspetfood.

About Best Friends Pet Care: Founded in 1995 and currently employee-owned, Best Friends Pet Care has enjoyed "leader of the pack" status for more than 30 years. With over 39 locations, including Walt Disney World, Best Friends provides customers with the absolute best pet care in a convenient and friendly atmosphere where safety, comfort, and fun are at the core of their high-quality boarding, doggy day camp, grooming, and training services with full transparency, great communication with pet parents, the latest advances in safety, and a caring staff that loves your pet as much as they love their own. For more information, visit www.bestfriendspetcare.com.

1With added vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients

SOURCE Wellness Pet Company