NOVA Chemicals Commercializes Two New Recycled Polyethylene Grades under SYNDIGO Portfolio

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") today announced the commercialization of SYNDIGOä rPE-IN3 and SYNDIGO rPE-IN4 recycled polyethylene (rPE) grades for general purpose, non-food-grade applications throughout North America. The two rPE grades are the latest addition to the SYNDIGO portfolio of resins made from 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) films.

NOVA Chemicals’ new SYNDIGO™ recycled linear low-density polyethylene (rLL/LDPE) grades are suitable for can liners, protective packaging, carry out bags, overwrap, shrink film, heavy duty sacks and more. (CNW Group/NOVA Chemicals Corporation)

Produced at SYNDIGO1, NOVA Chemicals' polyethylene (PE) mechanical recycling facility located in Connersville, Ind., the new recycled linear low-density polyethylene (rLL/LDPE) grades are suitable for can liners, protective packaging, carry out bags, overwrap, shrink film, heavy duty sacks and more. SYNDIGO rPE-IN3 is manufactured from recycled PE stretch films, and SYNDIGO rPE-IN4 is manufactured from recycled mixed retail PE film, both from distribution centers and back of store sources.

"These new SYNDIGO grades have been testing tremendously with our customers over the last several months, and we are excited to make them widely available in commercial quantities," said Alan Schrob, Director of Mechanical Recycling at NOVA Chemicals. "Our SYNDIGO1 facility shows that film to film recycling is very real, and we are thrilled to deliver against our customer's expectations around quality, consistency, and scale."

The current SYNDIGO product portfolio includes a white rLLDPE resin designed for various film applications including protective packaging and carry out bags, and a high-density polyethylene (rHDPE) resin available for both food and non-food contact applications. Later in 2026, NOVA Chemicals expects to broaden its portfolio to include a 100% recycled LLDPE for food-contact applications. Mechanically recycled SYNDIGO resins enable the use of PCR content in rigid and flexible packaging formats, including pouches, bottles, and films.

The SYNDIGO1 facility was commissioned in 2025 and is expected to reach full production capacity of over 100 million lbs. annually in 2026.

Bob's Grocery Store (Booth #403) and NOVA Circular Solutions (Booth #502), a business of NOVA Chemicals, are exhibiting at the 2026 Plastics Recycling Conference from February 23-26, 2026, in San Diego, Calif. Anna Rajkovic is speaking on the Reclaimers: Challenges, Opportunities, and What's Next panel at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 24.

Learn more about SYNDIGO here and NOVA Circular Solutions here.

About NOVA Chemicals

At NOVA Chemicals, we are reshaping the way plastics are designed, made, and recycled to be our customers' first and best choice. We accelerate the development of high-quality and reliable polyethylene solutions by designing resins that exceed the demands of our customers and consumers, investing in leading-edge mechanical recycling and feedstock infrastructure, and collaborating across the value chain to advance a circular economy. Our globally advantaged assets, strong partnerships, and digitalized operations consistently improve industry standards for the next generation of plastics by driving innovation, enhancing customer experience, and achieving operational excellence.

Our diverse portfolio of polyethylene and recycled polyethylene enables the creation of monomaterial products and packaging that are suitable for a broad range of circular applications. Learn more about our markets and applications.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, NOVA Chemicals is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and employs 2,600 worldwide. Learn more at www.novachem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

NOVA Chemicals is a proud Responsible Care® company.

The NOVA Chemicals logo is a registered trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use.

Responsible Care is a registered trademark of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require NOVA Chemicals to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. NOVA Chemicals' forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. In addition, the forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, NOVA Chemicals undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

SOURCE NOVA Chemicals Corporation