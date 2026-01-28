NOVA Chemicals Earns No. 1 Ranking for Customer Value and Loyalty

Leads North American polyethylene industry in customer experience in independent study by Mastio & Company

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") today announced it earned the PE Customer Value & Loyalty Benchmarking Award, ranking No. 1 for Quality and Overall Performance in the 2025 Polyethylene (PE) Customer Value and Loyalty survey conducted every two years by Mastio & Company ("Mastio"). The award recognizes suppliers with the highest overall customer value performance, based on survey responses from more than 100 customers across the plastics industry.

NOVA Chemicals' resin pellets (CNW Group/NOVA Chemicals Corporation) Mastio Crest (CNW Group/NOVA Chemicals Corporation) Mastio & Company Logo (CNW Group/NOVA Chemicals Corporation)

The independent, data-driven survey reflects how suppliers perform on the factors that matter most to PE customers: quality, service, reliability, communication, technical expertise, ease of doing business, and more. Mastio's 17th edition of the survey ran from late August to November 2025 and collected 320 total observations.

"We're proud of this recognition, as it serves as a true testament to our employees' commitment, hard work, and focus on delivering a superior customer experience," said Debra van Holst, Global Head of Customer Experience, NOVA Chemicals. "For the past 50 years, we've focused on innovation, advancing plastics technology and creating value for our customers, employees and communities. We are grateful for the partnerships, loyalty and trust our customers have come to expect from us every day."

In addition to securing the No. 1 spot in Quality and Overall performance, NOVA Chemicals received the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72.1%, a loyalty metric that describes the likelihood of a customer recommending NOVA Chemicals. This is the first time that NOVA Chemicals has simultaneously been ranked highest overall with the benchmarking award.

"The Mastio Quality Award is determined entirely by independent research conducted directly with polyethylene resin buyers," said Kevin Huntsman, President of Mastio & Company. "Based on customer evaluations across 39 critical performance attributes, NOVA Chemicals distinguished itself as the top performer and was selected as the #1 Overall PE Resin Supplier for Quality in the 2025 Mastio Polyethylene Customer Value & Loyalty Study. NOVA also demonstrated exceptional customer loyalty and differentiation, consistently earning high marks for reliability, product consistency, and overall value compared to its peers."

Learn more about Mastio and its survey.

About NOVA Chemicals

At NOVA Chemicals, we are reshaping the way plastics are designed, made, and recycled to be our customers' first and best choice. We accelerate the development of high-quality and reliable polyethylene solutions by designing resins that exceed the demands of our customers and consumers, investing in leading-edge mechanical recycling and feedstock infrastructure, and collaborating across the value chain to advance a circular economy. Our globally advantaged assets, strong partnerships, and digitalized operations consistently improve industry standards for the next generation of plastics by driving innovation, enhancing customer experience, and achieving operational excellence.

Our diverse portfolio of polyethylene and recycled polyethylene enables the creation of monomaterial products and packaging that are suitable for a broad range of circular applications. Learn more about our markets and applications.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, NOVA Chemicals is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and employs 2,600 worldwide. Learn more at www.novachem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

NOVA Chemicals is a proud Responsible Care® company.

The NOVA Chemicals logo is a registered trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use.

Responsible Care is a registered trademark of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.

