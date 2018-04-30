Nova Measuring Instruments to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Technology Conference in Beverly Hills

REHOVOT, Israel, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI), a leading innovator and a key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, announced today that Mr. Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Technology Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on May 9, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. EDT.
Mr. David will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on May 9, 2018. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Jefferies representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.
About Jefferies Global Technology Conference:
The two-day conference will be comprised of company presentations, keynotes and thematic panels. Company management teams and investors will also have the opportunity to participate in 1 on 1 and small group meetings. This global gathering of leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors and VCs will address near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the mechanisms driving technology sectors in the U.S. and internationally.
About Nova:
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. delivers continuous innovation by providing advanced metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Deployed with the world's largest integrated-circuit manufacturers, Nova's products deliver state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, supports the development and production of the most advanced devices in today's high-end semiconductor market. Nova's technical innovation and market leadership enable customers to improve process performance, enhance products' yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at http://www.novameasuring.com
Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.
Company Contact:
Dror David
Chief Financial Officer
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail: info@novameasuring.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com
http://www.novameasuring.com
SOURCE Nova
Share this article