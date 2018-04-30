Nova Measuring Instruments to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Technology Conference in Beverly Hills

Mr. David will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on May 9, 2018. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Jefferies representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About Jefferies Global Technology Conference:

The two-day conference will be comprised of company presentations, keynotes and thematic panels. Company management teams and investors will also have the opportunity to participate in 1 on 1 and small group meetings. This global gathering of leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors and VCs will address near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the mechanisms driving technology sectors in the U.S. and internationally.

About Nova:

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. delivers continuous innovation by providing advanced metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Deployed with the world's largest integrated-circuit manufacturers, Nova's products deliver state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, supports the development and production of the most advanced devices in today's high-end semiconductor market. Nova's technical innovation and market leadership enable customers to improve process performance, enhance products' yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at http://www.novameasuring.com

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

