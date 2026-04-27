Nova Polymers Unveils a Pure Exterior Substrate for the ADA Sign-Making Industry.

BRYAN, Ohio, Apr. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the critical demand for resilient and compliant signage in challenging environmental conditions, Nova Polymers Inc. announces the launch of its Novacryl® EX™ Series. This innovative exterior-grade photopolymer is specifically engineered to withstand high-moisture and high-humidity settings, ensuring long-lasting performance and adherence to regulatory standards.

Nova Polymers Exterior Photopolymer Sign Substrate

"The Novacryl® Exterior Series represents a significant advancement in photopolymer technology, establishing itself as a true exterior-grade formulation for ADA sign making," said Tim Lloyd, Director of Business. "This substrate is specifically engineered for uncompromised durability in extreme heat, cold, moisture, or sunlight. This innovation addresses critical challenges faced by sign manufacturers, providing a true and tested solution that maintains structural integrity and aesthetic quality under the most demanding outdoor and indoor conditions."

Enhancing Durability in Extreme Environments

The Novacryl® EX™ Series represents a significant advancement in material science, offering a pure exterior-grade photopolymer designed to prevent common issues such as separation, bubbling, peeling, and delamination. This development addresses the need for materials that maintain structural integrity and aesthetic quality in diverse temperature conditions and outdoor climate exposures. The formulation ensures crisp, compliant Braille, pictograms, and raised characters essential for ADA signs.

Streamlined Processing and Broad Compatibility

Engineered for ease of use, the Novacryl® EX™ Series processes smoothly, mirroring the efficiency of Novacryl® interior substrates. This eliminates concerns about tacky or gummy polymer layers, facilitating a more streamlined workflow for fabricators. Furthermore, its versatile composition ensures compatibility with all exterior paints and eliminates the need for additional treatments, simplifying the finishing process.

This exterior grade solution is ideal for a wide range of demanding applications, including building exteriors, parking garages, stairwells, loading docks, indoor pools, waterparks, gym locker rooms, spas/saunas, and cold storage facilities. The Novacryl® EX™ Series reinforces Nova Polymers Inc.'s commitment to providing high-performance materials that meet stringent federal and state ADA sign specifications, even in the most rigorous settings.

For detailed specifications and product availability, visit [https://novapolymers.com/product/novacryl-ex/].

Nova Polymers is privileged to support the blind and the visually impaired communities by helping you create ADA compliant signs that help them navigate the world independently. We believe that everyone, regardless of ability, deserves equal access to information and expression. That's why we've dedicated ourselves to crafting the perfect durable platform for sign fabricators producing ADA compliant braille signs, empowering the visually impaired to navigate the world with confidence.

SOURCE Nova Polymers Inc.