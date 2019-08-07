Nova Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2019, the period ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $51.1 million , meeting guidance of $45 million to $53 million.

, meeting guidance of to $53 million. GAAP net income of $6.5 million , or $0.23 per diluted share, meeting guidance of $0 .09 to $0.26 per share

, or per diluted share, meeting guidance of .09 to per share Non-GAAP net income of $9 million , or $0.32 per diluted share, meeting guidance of $0.17 to $0.35 per share

, or per diluted share, meeting guidance of to per share Tool selection wins in a global memory customer led to a diversified customer mix with 65% of product revenue generated from memory

Launched a breakthrough technology (PRIZM™) to enhance Nova's Dimensional Metrology portfolio

GAAP Results ($K)

Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Revenues $51,120 $56,657 $61,888 Net Income $6,468 $7,756 $11,833 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.23 $0.27 $0.41 NON-GAAP Results ($K)

Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Net Income $9,007 $10,449 $13,343 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.32 $0.37 $0.46

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Management Comments

"Our second quarter results came within the high end of our guidance range, reflecting the progress we are making with leading Memory and Foundry customers in several key applications," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nova. "We are encouraged by the traction our new technological developments are gaining in the market and are confident that our unique technical approach will support Nova's long-term growth.The first product launched as part of our new portfolio was the PRIZM™, a dimensional metrology platform, which integrates ground breaking technology allowing our customers to improve their yield and time to market in the most complex device fabrication processes," added Mr. Oppenhaim. "We believe that the industry fundamental drivers will continue generating growth opportunities for us while we strengthen our market position and competitive portfolio."

2019 Third Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the third quarter, the period ending September 30, 2019. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$46 million to $54 million in revenue

to in revenue $0.11 to $0.24 in diluted GAAP EPS

to in diluted GAAP EPS $0.20 to $0.34 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2019 Second Quarter Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $51.1 million, a decrease of 10% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and 21% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 55%, compared to 56% gross margin in the first quarter of 2019, and compared to the gross margin of 58% in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $21.3 million, compared with $22.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, and compared with $22.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $6.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. This is compared with $7.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, and compared with net income of $11.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, the company reported net income of $9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. This is compared with net income of $10.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, and compared with net income of $13.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com .

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhances management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allows greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but are not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: our dependency on three product lines; our dependency on a small number of large customers and small number of suppliers; the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the markets we target and we operate in; our inability to reduce spending during a slowdown in the semiconductor industry; our ability to respond effectively on a timely basis to rapid technological changes; our dependency on PEMs; risks related to exclusivity obligations and non-limited liability that may be included in our commercial agreements and arrangements; our ability to retain our competitive position despite the ongoing consolidation in our industry; risks related to our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; risks related to changes in our order backlog; risks related to efforts to complete and integrate current and/or future acquisitions; risks related to the worldwide financial instabilities; risks related to our intellectual property; new product offerings from our competitors; unanticipated manufacturing or supply problems; risks related to government programs we participate in; risks related to taxation; changes in customer demand for our products; risks related to currency fluctuations; risks related to technology security threats and changes in privacy laws; risks related to acquisitions we may pursue and risks related to our operations in Israel. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2019. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of

ASSETS

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

30,850

22,877

Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

146,876

152,951

Trade accounts receivable

48,078

53,531

Inventories

48,976

41,786

Other current assets

8,381

10,961













Total current assets

283,161

282,106













Long-term assets









Long-term interest-bearing bank deposits

2,000

2,000

Deferred tax assets

4,217

3,873

Severance pay funds

1,157

1,394

Property and equipment, net

19,353

13,756

Identifiable intangible assets, net

8,874

10,187

Operating lease right-of-use assets

27,078

-

Goodwill

20,114

20,114













Total long-term assets

82,793

51,324













Total assets

365,954

333,430



Liabilities and shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable

16,889

19,015

Deferred revenues

5,314

3,984

Operating lease current liabilities

3,137

-

Other current liabilities

19,460

25,079













Total current liabilities

44,800

48,078













Long-term liabilities









Liability for employee severance pay

2,044

2,254

Operating lease long-term liabilities

25,723

-

Other long-term liabilities

2,779

2,358













Total long-term liabilities

30,546

4,612













Shareholders' equity

290,608

280,740













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

365,954

333,430



NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)









Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018















Revenues:













Products 37,401

45,784

81,462

95,969 Services 13,719

16,104

26,315

28,522 Total revenues 51,120

61,888

107,777

124,491















Cost of revenues:













Products 14,527

18,002

32,104

35,971 Services 8,483

8,186

15,979

16,463 Total cost of revenues 23,010

26,188

48,083

52,434















Gross profit 28,110

35,700

59,694

72,057















Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses, net 11,654

11,849

24,238

23,075 Sales and marketing expenses 6,641

7,442

13,787

13,673 General and administrative expenses 2,384

2,134

4,906

4,364 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 656

654

1,312

1,307 Total operating expenses 21,335

22,079

44,243

42,419















Operating income 6,775

13,621

15,451

29,638















Financing income, net 855

486

1,365

934















Income before tax on income 7,630

14,107

16,816

30,572















Income tax expenses 1,162

2,274

2,592

4,659















Net income for the period 6,468

11,833

14,224

25,913















Earnings per share:













Basic 0.23

0.42

0.51

0.93 Diluted 0.23

0.41

0.50

0.91















Shares used for calculation of earnings per

share:





























Basic 27,869

27,977

27,898

27,946 Diluted 28,564

28,766

28,234

28,349

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)









Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period 6,468

11,833

14,224

25,913

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,770

1,966

5,470

3,534 Amortization of deferred stock-based compensation 1,086

993

2,298

1,827 Decrease (increase) in liability for employee

termination benefits, net (6)

6

27

(35) Deferred tax assets, net (147)

(421)

(344)

(557) Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable (1,157)

(5,648)

5,453

(2,081) Increase in inventories (3,323)

(2,761)

(7,855)

(7,236) Decrease in other current assets 1,978

2,068

2,580

3,574 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable (5,430)

438

(2,126)

2,791 Decrease in other current liabilities and other long-

term liabilities (3,457)

(4,414)

(4,579)

(7,098) Increase (decrease) in short term deferred revenues 196

3,519

1,330

(850)















Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities (1,022)

7,579

16,478

19,782 Cash flow from investment activities:













Increase in short-term and long-term interest-

bearing bank deposits 8,447

*(7,841)

6,075

*(18,999) Additions to property and equipment (5,716)

(735)

(7,693)

(1,096) Net cash provided by (used in) investment

activities 2,731

*(8,576)

(1,618)

*(20,095) Cash flows from financing activities:













Purchases of treasury shares (7,159)

-

(7,159)

- Shares issued under employee stock-based plans 166

151

272

238 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,993)

151

(6,887)

238 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash (5,284)

*(846)

7,973

*275 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash –

beginning of period 38,134

*29,568

24,877

*28,447 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash –

end of period 32,850

*28,722

32,850

*28,722















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet













Cash and cash equivalents 30,850

27,622

30,850

27,622 Restricted cash included in Long-term interest-

bearing bank deposits 2,000

1,100

2,000

1,100 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 32,850

28,722

32,850

28,722 *reclassified





















































NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)







Three months ended



June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018 GAAP gross profit 28,110

31,584

35,700 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 222

234

206 Facilities transition costs (2) 271

212

- Non-GAAP gross profit 28,603

32,030

35,906 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 55%

56%

58% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 56%

57%

58%











GAAP operating income 6,775

8,676

13,621 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 1,086

1,212

993 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 656

656

654 Facilities transition costs (2) 827

614

- Non-GAAP operating income 9,344

11,158

15,268 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 13%

15%

22% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 18%

20%

25% GAAP net income 6,468

7,756

11,833 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 1,086

1,212

993 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 656

656

654 Facilities transition costs (2) 827

614

- Revaluation of long-term liabilities 295

484

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (325)

(273)

(137) Non-GAAP net income 9,007

10,449

13,343 GAAP basic earnings per share 0.23

0.28

0.42 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 0.32

0.37

0.48 GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.23

0.27

0.41 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.32

0.37

0.46











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:









Basic 27,869

27,932

27,977 Diluted 28,564

28,580

28,766















(1) Stock-based compensation expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2019 – Cost of revenues products - 125; Cost of revenues services - 97; Research and development expenses, net – 401; Sales and marketing expenses – 272; General and administrative expenses – 191.

(2) Facilities transition costs in the three months ended June 30, 2019 – Cost of revenues products - 185; Cost of revenues services - 101; Research and development expenses, net – 255; Sales and marketing expenses – 100; General and administrative expenses – 186.

www.novami.com

