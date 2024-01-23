Nova Scotia to Improve Revenue Management Processes with Infor

New "One Person One Record" program prioritizes the modernization of information systems with Infor Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management application

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health have selected the Infor Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management application to help meet the goals of its digital transformation program, One Person One Record (OPOR). This major program will replace health information systems used throughout the province of Nova Scotia with a new clinical information system. As part of the transformation, key Infor applications will be used to modernize and unify disparate patient accounting and billing systems.

"During our selection process, Infor demonstrated its understanding of the vision and strategic direction of One Person One Record, and how billing systems are part of the overall transformation," said Scott McKenna, chief information officer, Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health. "This technology will consolidate and streamline client and patient billing, payments, and follow-up for cases such as out-of-country patients or uninsured patients."

Nova Scotia Health is the largest provider of health services in Nova Scotia. Its workforce of over 24,000 provides healthcare and support services in hospitals, health centers, and community-based programs across the province. IWK Health provides collaborative high-quality care to women, children, youth, and families in the Maritime provinces and beyond. Services are delivered through our Children's Health program, Mental Health and Addictions program, and Women's and Newborn Health. IWK Health's approach integrates talented people with new technologies, research, training, and clinical excellence to provide complex levels of care across our region.

Nova Scotia is currently undergoing a multitude of groundbreaking digital health transformation projects aimed at revolutionizing healthcare delivery and improving the well-being of its citizens. These initiatives span a diverse range of areas, including electronic medical records implementation.

"Modern healthcare organizations understand that their success depends on more than balancing the books every month. It is paramount that they focus on driving efficiencies through improved workflows and communications," said Travis Hatmaker, Infor senior vice president, industry and solution strategy. "Accurate and available patient accounts and related billing processes can make an enormous difference in improving overall efficiency. Infor is a trusted partner in the industry because we work with our customers to deeply understand the nuances of healthcare, beyond technology - we understand the difference between patient care and caring for the business, and we have a unique perspective on how to bring those two things together to solve the challenges that organizations are facing today."

Learn more about Infor Healthcare: https://www.infor.com/industries/healthcare.

