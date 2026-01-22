Nova Southeastern University Earns "Community Engagement" Carnegie Classification

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Southeastern University (NSU) has been given the 2026 Carnegie Elective Classification for Community Engagement, becoming the only large, professions-focused university in the country to hold Community Engagement, Highest-Level Research, and Opportunity classifications.

NSU health professions student leads CPR demonstration for children at the annual Community Fest event on campus.

The Carnegie Classifications are the nation's leading framework for categorizing and describing colleges and universities in the United States. Used frequently by policymakers, funders, and researchers, the classifications are a critical benchmarking tool for postsecondary institutions. NSU's classifications validate its excellence in research and community involvement while serving diverse students who earn higher wages than their peers.

"These three designations from the Carnegie Foundation further distinguish NSU as a national leader in higher education," said Ronald J. Chenail, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Provost, and Chief Academic Officer of NSU. "We set the standard for maintaining the highest research activity, while serving a diverse student population ready to achieve career success, while engaging in productive and meaningful community partnerships."

The Carnegie Foundation selected 80 private universities for the Community Engagement classification this year. Institutions were chosen for partnering with their neighbors, promoting civic engagement, and creating experiential learning opportunities. As Florida's largest private research university, NSU participates in more than 3,500 community collaboration projects each year, including:

An educational program for first responders to manage stress and prevent cardiovascular diseases, developed by NSU nursing students.

A partnership with Broward County to staff the Marine Environmental Education Center with NSU students and researchers who educate the community about marine life and conservation.

International Medical Outreach trips for medical students to volunteer in underserved communities around the world, offering healthcare to people in Peru, Jamaica, the Galapagos, and more.

The Carnegie Foundation also awarded NSU the following classifications in 2025:

R1: Doctoral University – Very High Research Activity: given to universities with the highest levels of research, with funding exceeding $50 million and more than 70 doctoral degrees awarded.

Opportunity College: given to colleges and universities with students who reflect their communities and go on to earn competitive wages compared to their peers.

About NSU

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is the largest private research university in Florida and a top employer in the state, with more than $6.7 billion in projected economic impact. NSU is classified as an R1 institution by the Carnegie Foundation among universities with the highest level of research activity. Visit www.nova.edu for more information.

SOURCE Nova Southeastern University