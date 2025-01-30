Nova Ukraine Allocates $500,000 to Bridge Financing for Critical Projects Amid U.S. Foreign Aid Uncertainty

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the 90-day suspension of U.S. foreign aid ordered by President Trump, Nova Ukraine is redirecting $500,000 to bridge financing for critical programs in Ukraine. This emergency action seeks to keep essential services operational, ensuring that those most at risk continue receiving support and preventing irreversible setbacks until funding resumes.

A reinforced above-ground bomb shelter being delivered by truck to a frontline community in Ukraine. Kherson residents from a small town gather at a solar-powered clean water station, filling up water as part of their daily routine amid ongoing challenges caused by the war.

An unexpected pause of foreign assistance may stall key projects, leaving vulnerable populations at risk. By reallocating $500,000 in eligible unrestricted funds, Nova Ukraine aims to stabilize critical services and mitigate the potential setbacks caused by a funding gap. By acting now, Nova Ukraine reaffirms its commitment to protecting at-risk communities and preserving progress made by local NGOs on the ground.

"As many times before, Nova Ukraine is stepping in to provide support when governments are unable to," said Dr. Igor L. Markov, Board Director at Nova Ukraine. "Our bridge funding for already-running projects in Ukraine vetted by USAID will allow them to not shut their doors but maintain operations until their frozen funding resumes. This will lessen disruption and hardship for vulnerable people who depend on aid and services."

Details on how to apply will become available shortly on the Nova Ukraine Web site – www.novaukraine.org.

Looking Ahead

Nova Ukraine will collaborate with donors, NGOs, and local stakeholders to adapt its strategy as the situation evolves. We will closely monitor ongoing developments and watch out for additional challenges.

About Nova Ukraine

Nova Ukraine is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Palo Alto, dedicated to providing humanitarian aid and services to the people of Ukraine and raising awareness about Ukraine in the United States and globally. Since its founding, Nova Ukraine has worked to support Ukraine's fight for liberty by delivering critical aid, fostering self-sufficiency, and advocating for international solidarity. Learn more about our mission and how to support us at www.novaukraine.org.

