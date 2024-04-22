Nova Ukraine Applauds Passage of Ukraine Aid Bills, Highlights Advocacy Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. House of Representatives has successfully passed two critical Ukraine Aid Bills, H.R. 8035 (311-112) and H.R. 8038 (360-58), unblocking approval in the Senate and subsequent signing by President Biden to ensure the swift provision of critical aid to Ukraine. This legislative achievement highlights the crucial role of grassroots advocacy for Ukraine and will reinforce global support to Ukraine.

Credit: Nova Ukraine. The California Delegation at Ukraine Action Summit Spring 2024

"As a founding member of the American Coalition for Ukraine, we have consistently recognized the necessity of systemic support through advocacy," stated Dr. Igor L. Markov, a Board director of Nova Ukraine. "Our advocacy initiatives, including co-organizing regular summits on the Hill, underscore the critical needs and dire situations Ukraine faces every day."

The "Ukraine Action Summit Spring 2024" , the fourth in series, was held from April 12 to April 16 and brought together over 500 constituents from 47 states who participated in over 350 meetings with elected officials on the Hill to advocate vigorously for Ukrainian aid. Perhaps, it is not a coincidence that on April 17, Speaker Johnson broke the legislative logjam, paving the way to Ukraine aid bills, and attracting broad bipartisan backing.

Nova Ukraine's humanitarian efforts extend beyond immediate crisis response and include long-term strategic projects focused on medical support, rebuilding infrastructure, and assistance to internally displaced persons and other vulnerable groups. The organization's on-the-ground activities are complemented by strategic advocacy efforts aimed at securing ongoing support for these initiatives.

"The passage of these aid bills is not just a legislative achievement; it is a lifeline to millions," added Nick Bilogorskiy, Co-chairman and Board director of Nova Ukraine. "We are thankful to our partners, volunteers, and the legislative leaders whose commitment has been crucial in this endeavor. This victory demonstrates that through united, persistent advocacy efforts, progress can be made."

About Nova Ukraine:

Nova Ukraine is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine and raising awareness about Ukraine in the United States and throughout the world. Through various projects and initiatives, Nova Ukraine aims to support Ukraine's fight for liberty, emphasizing the importance of international solidarity and advocacy efforts. Learn more about our projects and initiatives at novaukraine.org.

