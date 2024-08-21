Nova Ukraine Earns a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Ukraine proudly announces its achievement of a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, reflecting its accountability, transparency, and financial health. This rating designates Nova Ukraine as an official "Give with Confidence" charity, indicating that the organization effectively utilizes donations in accordance with Charity Navigator's stringent criteria. Charity Navigator is the nation's largest nonprofit evaluator with more than 225,000 organizations rated.

Children take a break at the kids' corner while their parents charge their phones and connect with loved ones at the Invincibility Center in Mykolaiv, which operates at the Ukrzaliznytsia train station." A mobile bomb shelter is being delivered to Sumy, where people are affected by daily shelling. Each shelter can safely protect up to 12 people.

Charity Navigator assesses nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Measurement, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.

"We are delighted to provide Nova Ukraine with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Nova Ukraine is able to accomplish in the years ahead."

"This top rating is a great validation of our impact and transparency," said Mikola (Nick) Bilogorskiy, Chairman of Nova Ukraine. "We have delivered over $103 million worth of aid to Ukraine, helping more than 7.4 million people, while maintaining our commitment to maximum effectiveness. Now in our 10th year, we continue to strive every day to support Ukrainians with a sense of urgency."

Nova Ukraine's primary focus is on delivering critical aid to those in immediate need while also supporting strategic projects that provide help now and will continue to make a difference in the future. As we provide essential support and plan for the challenges ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to heal, rebuild, and empower Ukraine.

This rating highlights Nova Ukraine's commitment to achieving real results through strong, reliable processes. It reassures our supporters and stakeholders that Nova Ukraine consistently upholds high standards in managing and distributing funds, ensuring that we fulfill our mission with integrity and efficiency.

This achievement would not have been possible without the tireless dedication and hard work of our team and supporters. Their commitment to our mission of building a better, safer Ukraine has been crucial in reaching this milestone. The Nova Ukraine team is deeply grateful for all the contributions and passion in supporting our vision, and we look forward to continuing making a difference for countless people across Ukraine with the same enthusiasm.

Nova Ukraine's ratings are available free of charge on https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/465335435

About Nova Ukraine

Founded in 2014 in Palo Alto, California, Nova Ukraine is a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to providing humanitarian aid and raising awareness about Ukraine. Since the war's onset, Nova Ukraine has focused on delivering extensive humanitarian assistance, rebuilding infrastructure, providing medical supplies, and supporting refugees. We remain committed to transparency and efficiency, with a focus on making a significant impact while maintaining low operating expenses.

