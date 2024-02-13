Nova Ukraine Raises $100M for Humanitarian Aid

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Nova Ukraine nears its 10-year anniversary, it proudly announces the achievement of a fundraising milestone and thanks all the supporters who stood with Ukraine. Private donors, large and small, and corporate partners, new and established, from around the world have come together to help us reach $100 million in humanitarian aid donated to Ukraine.

Since 2022, Nova Ukraine has delivered almost 22,000 tons of humanitarian aid and served almost 3 million meals to Ukraine's courageous defenders and civilians. In addition, both of our co-chairmen has been recognized by President Volodymyr Zelensky by an award for outstanding service to Ukraine.

Starting with humble beginnings during street rallies in San Francisco, Nova Ukraine has been developing a bold vision for a "New Ukraine" where everyone enjoys freedom, peace, and prosperity. The organization is dedicated to supporting Ukraine and its people in building a strong, flourishing nation with an empowered civil society.

"When I brought friends to our very first meeting in 2013, I could not have imagined the wild ride our charity would take. I am so proud we have helped save tens of thousands of lives and directly improved the lives of more than 4 million Ukrainians" – said Nick Bilogorskiy, Co-founder of Nova Ukraine, Board of Directors

Beyond responding to urgent humanitarian needs, Nova Ukraine is investing in long-term projects that support rebuilding efforts across medical field, education, culture and infrastructure. Nova Ukraine has also procured grants to sustain small businesses in Ukraine, to keep people working, and help stabilize the economy throughout the war.

"I am so proud of the efficiency with which we were able to deploy donated funds on the ground. We closed 2022 financials with only 1.6% spent on operational overhead, making us not only one of the largest Ukrainian charities but also one of the most efficient charities in the world" – said Ostap Korkuna, Co-founder of Nova Ukraine, Board of Directors

As a new year begins, Nova Ukraine expresses gratitude to all supporters who have played a role in Ukraine's courageous journey toward a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic future.
About Nova Ukraine

Founded in 2014 and based in Palo Alto, California, Nova Ukraine is a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to providing humanitarian aid and raising awareness about Ukraine. Since the war's onset, Nova Ukraine has focused on offering extensive humanitarian assistance, rebuilding infrastructure, delivering medical supplies and equipment, and supporting refugees, all while being a primarily volunteer-run organization.

