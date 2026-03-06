Novacore Appoints Benjamin Piening as President of Real Estate Segment

Seasoned underwriting executive to lead expansion of Novacore's Real Estate insurance capabilities.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novacore today announced the appointment of Benjamin Piening, MBA, CPCU, as President of its Real Estate segment.

Benjamin Piening, President of Real Estate - Novacore

Piening brings more than 21 years of property and casualty underwriting experience, including 14 years in underwriting leadership roles. He joins Novacore from Honeycomb Insurance, where he served as Chief Underwriting Officer and led the development of a profitable real estate-focused underwriting portfolio. Throughout his career, Piening has built deep expertise in underwriting strategy, risk selection, pricing discipline and portfolio performance.

In his new role, Piening will lead the continued growth and strategic development of Novacore's Real Estate segment, working closely with carrier and distribution partners to expand underwriting capabilities and deliver specialized insurance solutions for real estate risks.

"Ben is a highly respected underwriting leader with a proven track record of building profitable books of business," said Aaron Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Novacore. "His deep underwriting expertise, disciplined approach to risk selection and ability to drive profitable growth make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. We're excited to have him lead the continued expansion of our Real Estate segment."

Piening holds multiple industry designations, including CPCU, CRM, CIC, ASLI and AU, reflecting his technical expertise across underwriting, risk management and insurance operations.

"Novacore has built a strong reputation for developing specialized insurance programs and maintaining a disciplined underwriting approach," said Piening. "I'm excited to join the team and help expand the Real Estate segment while continuing to deliver strong underwriting results for our partners."

About Novacore

Novacore is an independent, next-generation specialty insurance provider with a bold mission: transforming insurance — for agents, carrier partners, clients and the future. Building on the 35-year track record of NSM Insurance Group, Novacore delivers industry-specific insurance programs through specialized underwriting, advanced technology and trusted carrier partnerships. The company partners with more than 20,000 agents nationwide and offers 20+ specialty programs across a diverse set of markets. For more information, visit novacore.com.

