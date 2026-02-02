Novacore to Acquire CP Insurance Associates, Expanding Financial Institution and Insurance Services Capabilities

Acquisition strengthens Novacore's specialty platform with insurance tracking, investor property & lender-placed insurance and compliance-driven services for financial institutions nationwide.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novacore, an independent, next-generation specialty insurance provider set to shape the future of specialty insurance, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CP Insurance Associates (CPIA), a Texas-based insurance services agency specializing in lender-placed insurance, investor property and buy here pay here programs, as well as insurance for financial institutions.

The acquisition of CPIA expands Novacore's capabilities within the financial institution and lending ecosystem, adding a long-established platform with deep expertise in collateral protection, compliance services and technology-enabled insurance administration. CPIA will become part of Novacore's growing portfolio of specialty solutions, supporting continued expansion across lender-focused insurance and services offerings nationwide.

"The acquisition of CP Insurance Associates represents a strategic expansion of Novacore's specialty capabilities into insurance services that are critical to today's financial institutions," said Aaron Miller, CEO of Novacore. "CPIA brings nearly five decades of experience, strong operational infrastructure and a technology-driven approach to insurance tracking and lender placed solutions. Together, we are enhancing our ability to deliver scalable, compliant, and efficient solutions that support lenders, carriers and distribution partners across the country."

Founded in 1977, CP Insurance Associates is a Texas-based organization serving banks, mortgage servicers, credit unions, hard money lenders and credit companies nationwide. CPIA is licensed in 49 states across the continental U.S. and is known for its comprehensive insurance tracking capabilities, customized lender placed insurance solutions, in-house service teams and robust compliance and reporting infrastructure.

"Joining Novacore marks an exciting next chapter for CPIA," said Martin Rhodes, Chairman and CEO of CP Insurance Associates (CPIA). "We have built CPIA on a foundation of service, technology and expertise tailored to the needs of financial institutions. Partnering with Novacore allows us to scale our platform, invest further in innovation and continue delivering the high level of service our clients expect, now backed by a broader specialty insurance organization."

The transaction underscores Novacore's continued commitment to building a diversified, specialty-focused platform that combines underwriting expertise, technology and services to meet the evolving needs of complex insurance markets.

About Novacore

Novacore is an independent, next-generation specialty insurance provider with a bold mission: transforming insurance — for agents, carrier partners, clients and the future. Building on the 35-year track record of NSM Insurance Group, Novacore delivers industry-specific insurance programs through specialized underwriting, advanced technology and trusted carrier partnerships. The company partners with more than 20,000 agents nationwide and offers 15+ specialty programs across a diverse set of markets. For more information, visit novacore.com.

About CP Insurance Associates

CP Insurance Associates (CPIA) is a Texas-based insurance services organization founded in 1977, providing tailored portfolio protection solutions to financial institutions nationwide. CPIA partners with banks, credit unions, property investors and lenders to deliver comprehensive insurance coverage, insurance tracking, lender-placed insurance and professional insurance products designed to meet their specific needs. Through technology-enabled solutions, dedicated in-house service teams and comprehensive compliance support, CPIA helps clients effectively manage risk and protect the assets within their portfolios. Learn more at cpiai.com

SOURCE Novacore