Novacore Expands Professional Underwriters Agency with Addition of Euclid Design Underwriters

Move strengthens PUA's leadership in architects and engineers professional liability and expands expertise serving design professionals nationwide.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novacore, an independent specialty insurance provider transforming insurance through underwriting expertise, technology and carrier partnerships, today announced the addition of Euclid Design Underwriters, LLC to its Professional Underwriters Agency (PUA) program. The move expands PUA's capabilities in architects and engineers (A&E) professional liability and further strengthens its position as a leading provider of specialty professional liability solutions.

Euclid Design Underwriters is a specialized managing general agent focused on errors and omissions (E&O) coverage for architects, engineers and design professionals. The organization has built a strong reputation through technical underwriting expertise, longstanding broker relationships and a deep understanding of the unique risks facing the design professional community.

With the addition, Euclid Design's team and capabilities will become part of PUA, enhancing the program's ability to deliver tailored solutions, expanded market access and exceptional service to agents and insureds nationwide. The Euclid Design brand will be integrated into PUA, creating a stronger and more comprehensive offering for the design professional market.

"Professional liability remains a core area of strategic focus for Novacore, and the addition of Euclid Design further strengthens our expertise in serving design professionals," said Aaron Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Novacore. "The Euclid Design team has built a highly respected business with a strong underwriting culture and deep industry knowledge. This addition underscores our strategy of investing in proven specialty programs, deepening expertise within our existing portfolio and creating sustainable opportunities for profitable growth."

"Euclid Design represents exactly the kind of specialized, high-caliber underwriting operation that defines excellence in the professional liability space. Chris and David have built something truly lasting: a respected brand, a loyal broker network, and a team that sets the standard for A&E expertise. We couldn't be more confident that Novacore is the right home to carry that legacy forward, " said Nick Colis, Chief Program Officer of Euclid Program Managers.

The addition reflects Novacore's continued strategy of investing in specialized underwriting talent, expanding high-performing programs and building market-leading expertise across targeted specialty insurance sectors. Through PUA, Novacore now offers a broader suite of professional liability solutions backed by decades of underwriting experience and strong carrier partnerships.

MarshBerry served as exclusive financial advisor to Euclid Design Underwriters for the transaction.

About Novacore

Novacore is an independent, next-generation specialty insurance provider with a bold mission: transforming insurance — for agents, carrier partners, clients and the future. Building on the 35-year track record of NSM Insurance Group, Novacore delivers industry-specific insurance programs through specialized underwriting, advanced technology and trusted carrier partnerships. The company partners with more than 20,000 agents nationwide and offers 20+ specialty programs across a diverse set of markets. For more information, visit novacore.com.

About Euclid Design Underwriters

Specializing in the underwriting of error and omissions for architects and engineers. Euclid Design Underwriters also offers risk consulting, contract review, and risk management support for a broad range of professional organizations.

About Euclid Program Managers

Euclid Program Managers ("Euclid") is a family of insurance program managers built on a platform of excellence. Each Euclid underwriting company is run by best-in-class underwriters who are equity partners in their business. This owner-operator model, combined with the resources of Euclid's broader infrastructure, leads to the highest level of underwriting results. For more information, visit www.euclidprograms.com

SOURCE Novacore