Zion Underwriting Launches as Novacore Enters the Transactional Risk Insurance Market

New program to provide representations & warranties, tax liability and contingent risk solutions for complex M&A transactions.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novacore, an independent, next-generation specialty insurance provider set to shape the future of specialty insurance, has launched Zion Underwriting, a new transactional risk insurance program focused on providing specialized coverage solutions for complex mergers and acquisitions and structured corporate transactions.

Zion Underwriting will offer representations and warranties insurance (RWI), tax liability insurance and contingent risk solutions designed to address the complex exposures associated with mergers, acquisitions and other structured corporate transactions. The program will serve private equity firms, corporate acquirers, investment banks and transaction counsel seeking tailored risk transfer solutions to enhance deal certainty and mitigate financial exposure.

The program will be led by Michael Mora, an industry veteran with extensive experience in transactional risk underwriting and market development. Mora has built and led dedicated transactional risk operations in the U.S. market and brings a proven track record of underwriting discipline, broker relationships and strategic growth. He has been appointed President of Alternative Risk for Novacore and will continue to oversee Zion Underwriting's underwriting strategy and operations.

"Zion Underwriting represents a meaningful step in our continued effort to build specialized capabilities in areas of strong market demand," said Aaron Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Novacore. "Transactional risk is a highly technical and relationship-driven segment of the market. Michael's leadership and depth of experience position us to compete thoughtfully and responsibly in this space."

Zion Underwriting's product suite is designed to protect transaction participants from financial loss arising from breaches of representations and warranties, uncertain tax positions and identified legal or regulatory risks that could otherwise disrupt or delay closing.

"Transactional risk insurance has become an essential tool in today's M&A environment," said Mora. "Through Zion Underwriting, we are building a focused program designed to deliver responsive, solutions-oriented underwriting that supports brokers and clients navigating complex transactions. With a highly experienced team and committed capacity providers behind us, we are positioned to deliver consistent, long-term value to the market."

Zion Underwriting will operate within Novacore's newly established Alternative Risk segment, which is dedicated to specialized and non-traditional risk structures.

About Novacore

Novacore is an independent, next-generation specialty insurance provider with a bold mission: transforming insurance — for agents, carrier partners, clients and the future. Building on the 35-year track record of NSM Insurance Group, Novacore delivers industry-specific insurance programs through specialized underwriting, advanced technology and trusted carrier partnerships. The company partners with more than 20,000 agents nationwide and offers 20+ specialty programs across a diverse set of markets. For more information, visit novacore.com.

SOURCE Novacore