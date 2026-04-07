Novacore Launches Aerospace Segment with Veteran Leadership Across Space and Aviation

Industry veterans Rob Schenone and Tom Callahan to lead Novacore's space and aviation initiatives.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novacore, an independent, next-generation specialty insurance provider, today announced the launch of its Aerospace segment, expanding its platform into aviation and space risk markets. The new segment is designed to deliver specialized underwriting solutions for complex aerospace exposures, with a disciplined approach to risk selection, capacity deployment and long-term, profitable portfolio performance.

To lead the segment, Novacore has appointed two highly respected industry veterans with deep expertise across aerospace insurance:

Rob Schenone joins as Head of Space, bringing more than 35 years of experience across aviation and space insurance. He most recently served as Head of Aerospace & Underwriting Manager, Space – Americas at AXA XL, where he led underwriting strategy for complex satellite and launch risks across global markets.

"This is an exciting time for the space market, but it requires a very measured approach," said Schenone. "Novacore is creating the kind of environment where you can build something technical and sustainable from the ground up."

Tom Callahan will lead as Head of Aviation, contributing more than 35 years of aerospace underwriting experience. He has held senior underwriting leadership roles, including serving as Chief Underwriting Officer, Aviation & Global Head of Underwriting Management, Aerospace at AXA XL, where he helped shape global aerospace strategy and portfolio execution.

"Aviation is a complex risk market where experience and underwriting discipline matter," said Callahan. "This is an opportunity to build a portfolio with a profitable, long-term view."

"Launching our Aerospace segment is a natural next step as we continue to build out our specialty platform with best-in-class underwriting talent," said Aaron Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Novacore. "Rob and Tom each bring exceptional technical expertise and market relationships, and we are committed to building this segment with the same focus on underwriting discipline and sustained profitability that defines our platform."

The Aerospace segment will focus on aviation and space risks, two highly specialized markets characterized by complex exposures, evolving capacity dynamics and a need for technically sophisticated underwriting partners.

With dedicated leadership across both disciplines, Novacore is positioned to bring a focused, expert-led and profitability-driven approach to the aerospace market.

About Novacore

Novacore is an independent, next-generation specialty insurance provider with a bold mission: transforming insurance — for agents, carrier partners, clients and the future. Building on the 35-year track record of NSM Insurance Group, Novacore delivers industry-specific insurance programs through specialized underwriting, advanced technology and trusted carrier partnerships. The company partners with more than 20,000 agents nationwide and offers 20+ specialty programs across a diverse set of markets. For more information, visit novacore.com.

SOURCE Novacore