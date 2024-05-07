Novant Health and Michael Jordan expand vital community clinic model to Wilmington 

Wilmington's first Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic supports equitable access to primary care for all

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In pursuit of a healthier future for all, Novant Health and Michael Jordan have teamed up again to open a third medical clinic, this time in Jordan's hometown of Wilmington at 1423 Greenfield St. The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic brings much-needed comprehensive primary care services, including to individuals who are uninsured or underinsured.

Michael Jordan speaks at the ribbon cutting for the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 in Wilmington, N.C. as his mother, Deloris Jordan, looks on. Novant Health leaders and physicians join Michael Jordan and Deloris Jordan in cutting the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in Wilmington, N.C.

"We know people face significant barriers to care, and Novant Health is minimizing obstacles so that we can offer vital healthcare services to those who need it most," said Ernie Bovio, president of the Novant Health Coastal Region and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. "Each Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic has been thoughtfully planned for the best location within the community. Thanks to our care team's commitment to lifelong wellness, our third Michael Jordan clinic is already delivering on our vision to close health equity gaps by transforming healthcare, one patient at a time."

Novant Health and Jordan previously partnered to open two Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics in Charlotte, offering comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and other support services. Many of the Charlotte patients never had a primary care provider before they were welcomed into the Michael Jordan clinics. In Charlotte, patients have praised the clinic teams for helping restore health and provide a sense of hope. Dedicated primary care services are having a tremendous impact on people's lives – one man received treatment for an urgent heart problem and another got the help he needed to turn his life around.

In fact, people live longer when their community has higher numbers of primary care doctors, according to a study that evaluated data from a 10-year period in the United States. The study also linked increased primary care providers with fewer deaths attributed to cancer and cardiovascular problems.

Building on the success of the Charlotte clinic model, a $10 million gift from Jordan to the Novant Health foundations made it possible to add two clinics in Wilmington.

"Everyone is worthy of access to quality health care, no matter where you live or if you have insurance," said Michael Jordan. "I'm truly inspired by the many powerful stories of people who are now thriving thanks to the support of our Charlotte medical clinics. I am confident Novant Health's new clinic will positively impact individuals and families throughout Wilmington. I'm profoundly grateful to help make this day happen for my hometown."

The 7,800-square-foot clinic in Wilmington has 12 patient rooms and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition to the clinic's primary care team, a community health worker will assist patients with community resources. Patients can schedule appointments at the Greenfield Street clinic by calling 910-833-9100. The clinic team will also support the work of Novant Health's new Community Care Cruiser to further serve individuals across the region.

"We are tremendously grateful to Michael Jordan for his philanthropic support of our efforts to close health equity gaps," said Ann Caulkins, senior vice president, Novant Health, and president, Novant Health foundations. "The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medicine Clinics in Charlotte provided more than 9,000 patient visits last year and are delivering profound benefits in the community. We're excited to expand this model in Wilmington, where the clinic team will provide life-changing care."

Murals that celebrate the history and culture of Wilmington and acknowledge Novant Health's commitment to the community grace the exterior of the Greenfield Street clinic, which sits on land donated by New Hanover County. Meanwhile, site work is underway for Wilmington's second Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic slated for the corner of Princess Place Drive and North 30th Street.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. The Novant Health network consists of more than 2,000 physicians and nearly 40,000 team members who provide care at more than 850 locations, including 19 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2023, Novant Health provided more than $1.6 billion in community benefit , including financial assistance and services.

For more information, visit NovantHealth.org . Follow Novant Health on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Novant Health