Novant Health dedicates Novant Health Deloris P. Jordan Neurosciences Institute

Collaboration strengthens Novant Health's commitment to build a healthier future – both locally and worldwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a celebration Saturday, January 31 dedicating the Novant Health Deloris P. Jordan Neurosciences Institute, which will expand access to neurosciences and community health in Wilmington, Novant Health announced a global health partnership, spanning from the Carolinas to Kenya.

"Michael Jordan and the Jordan family have been valued partners to Novant Health for many years, and we're honored to extend our work together to transform how care is delivered – from advancing neurological care in the Carolinas to supporting Deloris' long-standing efforts in Kenya," said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. "Her leadership and advocacy for health care access align deeply with our work to deliver compassionate, patient centered care."

The Novant Health Deloris P. Jordan Neurosciences Institute, which was made possible by a $10 million gift from her son, Michael Jordan, advances research and innovation in brain health, making state-of-the-art neurological care more accessible across southeastern North Carolina. Patients will benefit from expert physicians, advanced technology, and comprehensive programs for stroke, spine treatment, Alzheimer's diagnosis, Parkinson's disease and other complex conditions.

Deloris P. Jordan has long championed education, health and family empowerment. Her global work includes establishing the Kenya Women and Children's Wellness Centre in Nairobi in 2010, a comprehensive medical and community facility focused on women's and children's health, gender-based violence recovery, and preventive care.

The Centre offers crisis intervention, advocacy, counseling, and prevention education while equipping first responders with the tools and training necessary to deliver compassionate, high quality care. Additionally, it provides general medical consultations, laboratory testing, pre- and postnatal care, mental wellbeing support, emergency and referral services, and comprehensive health education.

"Our partnership will have global impact, strengthening the work that began more than a decade ago and expanding access to care for those who need it most," said Deloris P. Jordan. "Together, we are building a healthier, safer future for families and communities from the Carolinas to Kenya."

"I'm so proud to honor my mother's passion for supporting and uplifting those with the greatest needs, both here in my hometown of Wilmington, as well as all over the world," said Michael Jordan. "The state-of-the-art Novant Health Deloris P. Jordan Neurosciences Institute will continue to improve patient's lives for generations to come. My family and I know how much her work has meant to so many people, and we are grateful to celebrate her continued service to others."

Novant Health will partner with the Kenya Women and Children's Wellness Centre through:

Virtual health education sessions led by Novant Health clinicians





Donations of medical equipment to support the Centre's clinical services





Annual medical team deployments to provide direct patient care and training

The Novant Health Deloris P. Jordan Neurosciences Institute and the global health partnership build on the Jordan family's long-standing relationship with Novant Health, which began with the creation of four Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics that provide care for underserved communities in Wilmington and Charlotte. To date, Michael Jordan has gifted $27 million to the Novant Health Foundation.

This continued collaboration strengthens Novant Health's commitment to providing safe, high-quality care and its work to improve the health of communities—both locally and worldwide.

Note: For photos and video from the event, visit https://spaces.hightail.com/space/ea5cEG0ezd and enter password: 2026Jordan!

About Novant Health

Novant Health is an integrated network of nearly 900 locations, including 19 hospitals, more than 750 physician clinics and urgent care centers, outpatient facilities, and imaging and pharmacy services. This network supports a seamless and personalized healthcare experience for communities in North Carolina and South Carolina. Novant Health is nationally recognized for our unwavering commitment to safety and the highest quality care, and we serve as a catalyst for healthcare transformation through clinical trials, leading-edge research, innovative care delivery models and robust virtual care networks. The expertise and empathy of our more than 41,000 team members along with more than 8,600 independent and employed clinicians are at the heart of Our Cause as industry leaders caring for communities across the Carolinas. In 2024, Novant Health provided more than $1.6 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.

