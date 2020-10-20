Novara GeoSolutions is Now CHA Integrated Solutions

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novara GeoSolutions, a CHA company, an innovative consulting, technical services, and geospatial-based software firm has rebranded as CHA Integrated Solutions. This rebranding and integration under the CHA brand strengthens its ability to provide client-focused solutions for asset management, compliance, integrity management, operational improvement, and geospatial technology across many end markets, including utilities, oil and gas, infrastructure, environmental, commercial/industrial, and government.

Novara GeoSolutions has specialized in delivering world-class technology services and asset management solutions to its clients for more than 30 years, focusing on solutions that help address the complex, real-world challenges associated with regulatory compliance, critical infrastructure integrity and operational efficiency.

"Integrating and aligning our asset management and geospatial professionals with CHA reaffirms our commitment to being a full-service resource for our clients and more seamlessly address their needs," said Jim Stephenson, CEO, CHA Holdings. "Asset management solutions and geospatial technology can bring added value to many of our clients working in complex regulatory and project delivery environments."

"This is a great time to rebrand as CHA as we expand the breadth and reach of our strategic asset management services with several new hires who will support our growth and the diversification of our asset management offerings to more industry sectors, such as transportation, aviation, buildings, and water/wastewater that can benefit from our expertise and insight," said Neal O'Driscoll, Integrated Solutions Business Line Director.

"Uniting asset management capabilities and software offerings as a business line and leveraging CHA's brand and breadth of engineering and consulting services with many of our key clients, reinforces CHA's position as an innovative leader in the industry," said Greg Corso, PE, CHA Power Sector President.

About CHA Integrated Solutions

CHA Integrated Solutions (CHA), offers a wide range of strategic asset management solutions, GIS consulting and mapping services, geospatial technology services, regulatory compliance, integrity management, and staff augmentation. For more information or to set up a demo, please visit www.CHA-IS.chacompanies.com.

