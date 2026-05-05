NOVA's Documentary Asteroids: The Spark of Life? Featuring USRA's David Kring, Earns Top Documentary Honor at Physics on Film Festival

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A 2026 PBS NOVA documentary in January examines a provocative idea about life's beginnings: that the same asteroid impacts which once made early Earth inhospitable may also have created the conditions necessary for life to emerge. The program draws on a hypothesis developed by USRA scientist Dr. David Kring and published in GSA Today (vol. 10, no. 8, pp. 1–7). His research proposes that while heavy bombardment reshaped Earth's surface, it also generated widespread subsurface hydrothermal systems—stable, energy-rich environments that could have fostered prebiotic chemistry and the earliest stages of biological evolution.

Titled "Asteroids: The Spark of Life?", the documentary premiered as the opening episode of the current NOVA season. Directed by Dr. Ruth Berry, the production was filmed in part at USRA's Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston. Through a rigorous exploration of the underlying science, the film situates the hypothesis within broader efforts to understand how life can arise under extreme planetary conditions. It has since received top honors at the recent Physics on Film 2026 Festival organized by the Institute of Physics.

The film can be accessed through normal (television, cable and online) outlets for the PBS NOVA series.

In addition to featuring David Kring, the show includes interviews with several other scientists—Harvard University Prof. Nadja Drabon, who, as a graduate student, participated in the Center for Lunar Science Exploration (CLSE)-organized Short Course and Field Studies Program at the Sudbury Impact Structure (https://www.lpi.usra.edu/exploration/sudbury/), and Dr. Simone Marchi, who earlier in his career was a NASA-funded postdoc working jointly with Dr. Kring's CLSE team and the Southwest Research Institute team in Boulder.

About USRA

Founded in 1969, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is an independent, nonprofit organization that advances space- and Earth-related science, engineering, and technology through innovative research, education, and workforce development programs. USRA partners with government agencies, academic institutions, and industry to address some of the nation's most complex scientific and technical challenges. For more information, visit www.usra.edu.

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SOURCE Universities Space Research Association