Universities Space Research Association Awarded New Cooperative Agreement to Continue AFRL Scholars Program at Eglin AFB

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Universities Space Research Association (USRA) has been awarded a new cooperative agreement to continue managing the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Scholars Program at Eglin Air Force Base (AFB). The award reaffirms USRA's commitment to strengthening the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) workforce in support of national defense priorities.

Since its launch in 2017, the AFRL Scholars Program at Eglin AFB has supported 668 participants through hands-on research experiences in mission-critical disciplines. The new agreement spans five years, with optional one-year extensions, and has an initial value of $2.5 million.

The program provides paid research internships for students from the high school to graduate level. Scholars work alongside AFRL scientists and engineers, gaining practical experience in real-world defense research environments. Through mentorship and continued engagement with returning Scholars and alumni, the program strengthens the STEM talent pipeline and supports long-term workforce development within the defense and research communities.

"The continuation of the AFRL Scholars Program at Eglin underscores the importance of investing in future STEM leaders who will drive innovation in support of our nation's defense," said Bernie Seery, Vice President of Science and Technology at USRA. "USRA is proud to expand its partnership with Eglin Air Force Base through this new cooperative agreement, which also supports the Faculty Fellowship Program and connects emerging talent and leading faculty with AFRL's world-class research environment."

The AFRL Scholars Program delivers meaningful research experiences that are highly impactful to the AFRL and Air Force mission," said Brian Mitchell, Pipeline Coordinator, Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base. "Our continued partnership with USRA helps attract and acquire the next generation of scientists and engineers while advancing research critical to national defense."

Dr. Amanda Hackler Smith, Director of STEM Education Programs and Principal Investigator at USRA, added, "By connecting students with expert mentorship and impactful research opportunities, we are preparing a skilled workforce to address the nation's most pressing challenges. This agreement strengthens USRA's longstanding commitment to high-impact STEM workforce development and expands access to AFRL's research environment for students and faculty."

About USRA

Founded in 1969, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is an independent, nonprofit organization that advances space- and Earth-related science, engineering, and technology through innovative research, education, and workforce development programs. USRA partners with government agencies, academic institutions, and industry to address some of the nation's most complex scientific and technical challenges. For more information, visit www.usra.edu.

About the AFRL Scholars Program

For more information about the AFRL Scholars Program and USRA's workforce development initiatives, visit https://afrlscholars.usra.edu

PR Contact:

Suraiya Farukhi

[email protected]

443-812-6945

SOURCE Universities Space Research Association