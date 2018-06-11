Novasep Launches BioSC® Pilot, Breakthrough Chromatography and DSP Skid for Biologics Purification

BioSC Pilot is dedicated to the purification of biomolecules such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), recombinant proteins and blood factors, from early pilot phase to small commercial production.

Its modular design makes it easy to combine several DSP steps to elaborate a complete purification process adapted to the customer's needs. The different chromatography modules available include batch and multi-column continuous chromatography processes. Other intermediate steps such as buffer preparation, tangential flow filtration, and viral inactivation can also be integrated. The chaining of multiple processes leads to the removal of non-added value intermediate steps and results in a streamlined and intensified process.

"The biopharmaceutical industry is now looking for flexible solutions to intensify their downstream processes," said Jean-Luc Beulay, Marketing & Product development Director of Novasep's Process Solution Business Unit. "BioSC Pilot is a paradigm shift in the low pressure chromatography world. It is not only a chromatography skid but a system that can perform a multi-step downstream process that combines both batch and continuous chromatography. The performance is drastically improved with a shorter processing time, an increased yield and a reduced footprint. The product quality and operator safety are also enhanced since the chaining of steps reduces the number of manipulations."

Continuous manufacturing has been encouraged by the FDA for several years and is nowadays well established for upstream processing.

"The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the constant pressure on productivity leads the biotech industry to rethink their manufacturing practices," said Nadège Laborde, President of Novasep's Process Solutions Business Unit. "BioSC Pilot is the perfect tool to help our customers implement continuous and intensified manufacturing for their downstream processes and reduce the time-to-market of their products."

The introduction of innovative technologies for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets is a one the key element of the Rise-2 strategy deployed by the Novasep group in 2017 and aiming at doubling its profitability by 2022.

SOURCE Novasep