NovaSource Power Services Introduces FluxTerra™, a Specialized Infrastructure Services Platform

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaSource Power Services is proud to announce the launch of FluxTerra™, a specialized infrastructure services platform focused on helping customers improve reliability, reduce downtime, extend asset life, and strengthen the long-term economics of critical power systems.

NovaSource Power Services launches FluxTerra™ — a specialized infrastructure services platform.

"As energy infrastructure ages and operational complexity increases, customers need partners capable of improving reliability, extending asset life, and optimizing long-term system performance," said Akshay Sagar, President and CEO of NovaSource. "FluxTerra was developed with those challenges in mind."

FluxTerra is launching at a time when aging assets, grid modernization, specialized labor constraints, AI-driven demand, and data center growth are increasing the need for resilient, lifecycle-focused infrastructure solutions. As renewable fleets mature and critical power infrastructure becomes more complex, customers increasingly require partners capable of delivering technical expertise, modernization support, and long-term asset optimization.

FluxTerra meets those industry needs through three core service verticals – Substation Services, Mature Asset Services, and Data Center Services, leveraging technical expertise across substation services, mature asset optimization, repowering, and critical power capabilities to help customers reduce avoidable downtime, optimize capital investment, and extend infrastructure life. Built on NovaSource's operating scale, field expertise, and experience managing complex power assets, FluxTerra gives customers a focused platform for specialized technical infrastructure services beyond traditional O&M.

Complementing these capabilities, NovaSource continues to advance customer-facing solutions within its core operating platform through Solar Network Solutions ("SNS"). SNS supports SCADA, PPC, communications, network infrastructure, and data readiness initiatives that help customers improve reliability and extend asset life.

By leveraging NovaSource's lifecycle-focused service capabilities, FluxTerra is positioned to support the next generation of resilient energy and critical infrastructure systems while helping customers navigate an increasingly complex power environment.

About NovaSource Power Services

NovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource"), a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc. ("Clairvest", TSX: CVG) and OMERS Private Equity, the private equity arm of OMERS, is the world's largest independent solar operations and maintenance ("O&M") provider, delivering excellence through data-driven strategies, innovative solutions, and a world-class culture of safety, integrity, and quality.

NovaSource's comprehensive approach to total asset optimization in addition to operations and maintenance includes value engineering, performance analysis, strategic supply chain management, and advanced monitoring systems. NovaSource's expertise extends beyond solar and includes battery energy storage systems ("BESS"), offering a complete suite of services for the evolving renewable energy landscape. The company operates in key global markets and across most U.S. states managing over 40GW of solar and BESS power plants. For more information about NovaSource Power Services, please visit www.novasourcepower.com or follow @NovaSourcePower on LinkedIn.

SOURCE NovaSource Power Services