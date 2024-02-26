NOVASPARKS REJUVENATES MANAGEMENT TEAM TO FUEL GROWTH

NovaSparks

26 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

The Leading FPGA-powered market data company has appointed Estelle Berbach as chief financial officer and Loïc Maitre as vice president of engineering, while strengthening its sales organization with the addition of new talent

NEW YORK and LONDON and PARIS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaSparks, the leading field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data company, today announced the strategic expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Estelle Berbach as chief financial officer and the promotion of Loïc Maitre to vice president of engineering. This move comes on the heels of strengthening the sales organization with the arrival of Sapna Swaly and Clément Pelletier to manage the European and APAC operations, respectively.

"Estelle and Loïc are both talented leaders who bring a diverse range of skills essential for our next phase of growth," said Luc Burgun, chief executive officer and president of NovaSparks. "They will play a pivotal role in executing our long-term strategy to become the de-facto provider of ultra-low latency market data solutions for the world's most competitive trading firms."

Estelle Berbach brings a wealth of financial expertise to her new role, having spent a significant portion of her career in the electronics industry. Prior to joining NovaSparks, she served as financial controller at Socotec Equipements, a leader in technical inspection and verification. Berbach also has ten years of experience in the FPGA emulation division of Synopsys, a prominent name in the electronic design automation (EDA) space.

Loïc Maitre, a seasoned hardware leader who joined NovaSparks in 2016, has been promoted to vice president of engineering. During his tenure, Maitre held various roles within the R&D organization, including hardware manager, FPGA manager, and tick-to-trade project manager. Before joining NovaSparks, he honed his skills as a hardware development engineer at Imagination Technologies, a leader in Graphics IP products, in the United Kingdom.

Burgun continued, "I have had the pleasure of working with Estelle previously, and her experience will be invaluable in navigating the financial complexities and reporting of a rapidly growing company. Loïc has pioneered highly innovative technology and established strong relationships with key customers. His positive attitude and ability to tackle customer challenges will propel our R&D team to even greater heights. Together with the additions of Sapna Swaly and Clément Pelletier to our sales team, this new leadership structure positions NovaSparks for continued success in the years to come."

About NovaSparks

NovaSparks is the leader in FPGA-based high performance and ultra-low latency trading solutions for financial markets. NovaTick™, its flagship Ticker Plant product, supports 75 feeds across the major Equities, Futures and Options trading venues in North America, Europe and Asia. It is packaged in scalable 'easy-to-deploy' appliances or in 'tightly coupled' PCIe cards. NovaSparks scalable and deterministic feed handlers deliver normalized market data, including order book building and multi-feed consolidation with sub microsecond processing latency, even during market peaks period. Deterministic performance is extended to the whole trading cycle, whether the trading algorithms are implemented in software or in hardware. NovaTick™ also includes advanced built-in functions to support and optimize the use of wireless infrastructures.

The company is headquartered in Paris (France), New York City (USA) and has offices in London (UK), Nantes (France), Athens (Greece) and Bangkok (Thailand).

Follow us on X: @NovaSparksFPGA.

SOURCE NovaSparks

