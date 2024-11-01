Novatech Awarded Strategic Contract with Education Service Center Region 10 to Advance Managed Print and IT Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, a leading provider of nationwide Managed Office Solutions, has been selected by the Education Service Center Region 10 to drive enhanced multi-function device management and IT services for schools across North Texas. Facilitated through Equalis Group, this contract solidifies a three-year partnership with options for renewal, enabling Novatech to deliver the latest in print and IT technology to support the needs of over 880,000 students and 115,000 staff members across 130 schools.

Delivering Solutions that Empower Education

Equalis Group

As the trusted resource for North Texas schools, Region 10 seeks to empower educational institutions with innovative solutions and reliable support, aligning perfectly with Novatech's comprehensive approach to Managed Office Solutions. Through this partnership, Novatech will deliver a carefully curated suite of services to help streamline technology operations and reduce administrative burden, allowing schools to focus on what matters most: student success.

Novatech's services will include:

Advanced Office Devices : The latest A3 and A4 multi-function devices and printers from industry leaders Sharp, HP, and Brother, plus Sharp interactive audio/visual boards.

: The latest A3 and A4 multi-function devices and printers from industry leaders Sharp, HP, and Brother, plus Sharp interactive audio/visual boards. Production Devices : High-capacity, high-quality production solutions, including Sharp and Canon wide-format devices, ideal for educational and administrative applications.

: High-capacity, high-quality production solutions, including Sharp and Canon wide-format devices, ideal for educational and administrative applications. Cloud-Based Software and Unified Communications : Intuitive solutions for print management, content management, and communication, designed to integrate smoothly into daily workflows.

: Intuitive solutions for print management, content management, and communication, designed to integrate smoothly into daily workflows. Managed IT and Security: Comprehensive managed security services, network health assessments, cybersecurity scoring, and detailed workflow analysis to optimize every aspect of school technology.

A Message from Novatech Leadership

"We are thrilled to support Education Service Center Region 10 through Equalis Group in this transformative effort," said David Coffman, Sr. Vice President of Sales at Novatech. "At Novatech, we are dedicated to empowering schools with technology that simplifies their operations and enhances productivity, aligning with Region 10's mission of impactful educational service. This partnership is an incredible opportunity to deliver these services at scale and bring meaningful, lasting improvements to the educational experience across North Texas."

Pioneering a New Standard in Managed Education Services

By partnering with Region 10, Novatech is honored to contribute to the region's mission of delivering essential services and setting a new standard in managed technology for education. With advanced solutions in place, Region 10 is better positioned than ever to support the evolving needs of its schools and the success of the students they serve.

About Novatech:

Novatech, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is an award-winning provider of business technology solutions, specializing in Managed Office Services that streamline technology for businesses nationwide. Novatech offers a comprehensive portfolio of IT, print, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions, ensuring seamless technology integration so companies can focus on their core operations. As one single point of contact for all technology needs, Novatech maximizes productivity, data security, and uptime, eliminating the need for multiple vendors. Committed to innovation and exceptional customer experiences, Novatech transforms how businesses manage technology, ensuring seamless operations and superior support. For more information, visit novatech.net.

